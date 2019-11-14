Creating out-of-this-world video stories, and how AI can enhance video production are two of the themes on discussion at The Video Show, a must attend event for everyone working in video.

With more than 100 sessions on nine presentation stages, as well as a dedicated screening room, demo areas and a streaming studio, The Video Show is a two-day event launching in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The conference and exhibition will be held Dec. 4–5 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and admission to the exhibit floor is free to all who pre-register before the event date.

Produced by the international media group and leading digital publisher Future PLC, The Video Show (www.thevideoshow.com) covers every aspect of video content creation and distribution, from examining where video technology is heading to showcasing the latest groundbreaking projects to sharing best practices. It will be a must-attend event for anyone working in video content creation, focusing on professionals but also of interest to serious enthusiasts.

This new event comes to the nation’s capital riding the crest of the video explosion and, according to the organizers,”is a must-attend event for everyone working in video content creation, from independent filmmakers to av pros to journalists, educators, event producers and enthusiasts.” Video creators from across a range of industries — including broadcast, independent film, sports, news, corporate video, government video, education and event video — will gather at The Video Show.

Premium content streams

Separate content “streams” will focus on specific areas of interest, so attendees can select the sessions that are most relevant to them. In all, 16 premium content streams will be presented in the organizer’s Studios. The full list includes:

The Future of Video

Producing News and Video in Washington, D.C.

Independent Filmmaking

Mobile Newsgathering

Sports Production

Documentaries: Wildlife and Beyond

Military, Government & Publicly Funded Video

The Business of Video

Editing and Post Production

AV and Installations

Events, Conferences & Weddings

360 Video & Virtual Reality

Social Video

Podcasting

Video for Educators

Streaming

From the Moon to the Zoo

“We have a truly spectacular list of speakers from every aspect of video creation and delivery,” said Conference Director Cristina Clapp, “all sharing their expertise and helping our attendees advance their careers and build new skill sets.”

In the session at The Video Show titled “NASA Video Production: Exploring the Universe,” Multimedia Producer David Ladd will discuss the use of data visualization in videos like “Tour of the Moon in 4K.”

At the show, attendees will also have a chance to learn how media professionals like Roshan Patel of Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are using video and short films to highlight innovative wildlife conservation research.

News gathering and independent film distribution

High school students learn about equipment and how to produce news as part of the nationwide PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs program. At The Video Show, Leah Clapman, founder of the program, and several student participants will discuss the power of video journalism in education in the session, “PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs: Building the Next Generation of Public Media.”

A sampling of Studio speakers and sessions:

IBM Watson Media’s Tom Ohanian discusses where artificial intelligence will fit into the future of video production.

DISH Network’s David Scott shares the fundamentals of live streaming.

Vimeo’s Derick Rhodes will talk about finding alternate distribution methods for independent films and videos.

Eddie Coughlan from the Baltimore Ravens reveals what goes into the dynamic video graphics and footage seen at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Chief UAS Pilot Jeff Rose discusses the best use of drones in newsgathering.

The Consumer Technology Association’s Steven Koenig offers a special preview of technology that will impact video in 2020.

Sessions for every type of creator

The exhibition space at The Video Show, which offers, as mentioned above, free admission to those who pre-register before the event dates, will give attendees an opportunity for hands-on experience with the latest products and technologies, showcasing companies including AJA Video Systems, Barbizon, BB&C, Canon, Christie, k5600, Link Electronics, Osprey Video, Quantum, TIVA, Yorktel and many others.

“Video has become ubiquitous and necessary — from the biggest corporations and brands to the smallest businesses,” said Clapp. “This is a show for everyone involved in the area who’s involved with creating video content — we have sessions for almost every type of creator.”

“We’ve had a fabulous response from all corners of the video industry, as one can tell by the lineup of panelists, presenters and exhibitors who are taking part,” added Jonny Sullens, Head of Events for Future. “The need for a show like this, which presents valuable tips on how to get the most out of your work in video from the professional level all the way to the personal, is obvious.”

Registration for The Video Show is free through Dec. 3, allowing access to the 80+ exhibitors on the show floor. At the door Dec. 4–5, registration for The Video Show costs $25, with one-day Studio Passes available for an additional $49 and two-day Studio Passes available for $75. Those who register now on the organizer’s registration site can save $25 and secure Early Bird rates for The Video Show’s premium Studios.

