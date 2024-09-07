The Prismatic Company, an early-stage startup designing applications for content creation and media production, is making its European debut at the IBC conference, in Amsterdam.

The Prismatic Company is at IBC 2024 to demonstrate all three of their newest applications built on the new LightWeave Platform: LightWeave Scribe, LightWeave Interactive and LightWeave Charts.

Since its debut at NAB 2024, The Prismatic Company has made significant strides in the development of its industry-first applications for content creators, as well as on its new platform for the Creator Community, LightWeave. With a first-ever live demo of LightWeave Scribe, LightWeave Interactive and LightWeave Charts, in their stand #7 P.18, at the RAI Convention Center, The Prismatic Company debuts in Europe as development of LightWeave Scribe and LightWeave Interactive continues. The Prismatic Company is accepting applications for early access testers. Sign up at prismatic.org.

Here is some more information about the solutions, shared by the company:

LightWeave Scribe

LightWeave Scribe is a desktop application for creating videos and other media through a novel approach centered on document-based editing. Unlike traditional video editing, where users drop clips into a timeline, the central interface in LightWeave Scribe is a document.

Much like editing a document in Microsoft Word or Google Docs, the Scribe workflow begins with a Scribe document where users capture ideas, create outlines, or draft scripts—as well as insert images, video, or audio clips.

Following are key highlights of the Scribe workflow:

As Scribe users work, they can apply styles to the document that indicate how the content should be rendered. This is similar to formatting text in a word processor—but where a traditional text document might be limited to styles like “bold,” “italic,” or “heading,” a Scribe document can go beyond this, allowing the user to apply styles that indicate the content should be rendered as, for example, “voiceover” or “animated text.”

As users edit the document, Scribe simultaneously renders a video with motion graphics and accompanying audio.

If the user later changes the “animated text” style, Scribe can automatically re-render all of the video in which that style has been used, potentially updating hundreds or thousands of pieces of content without the need for any manual work.

Scribe can simultaneously generate output for multiple targets, such as YouTube, Instagram, Tiktok, and even a website or blog.

By editing their Scribe document, the user creates a piece of content once – in one place – and Scribe scales their impact by rendering this single-source document in multiple formats that are each styled to fit the target platform.

Scribe is designed for anyone who needs to create content at scale, whether they are a professional video producer, a YouTube creator, or someone who has to keep up with the increasing demands of social media content development. Scribe is especially ideal for creators who want to make high-quality content at scale, in multiple formats and on multiple platforms.

LightWeave Interactive

LightWeave Interactive is a mobile app that enables creators to produce branching, interactive videos in which the viewer decides what happens next. Unlike a regular video that has only one linear path, LightWeave Interactive videos have interactive points during which the viewer can tap on different locations in the video to choose which branch of the video should be played.

LightWeave Interactive provides content creators with a choice between a simple, timeline-based UI and a node-based workflow that can be used to create more advanced interactive sequences. The app combines a powerful under-the-hood engine with a simple, intuitive interface, enabling creators to make dynamic branching stories, adaptive educational videos, or interactive marketing messages—all from a mobile device.

LightWeave Interactive creates new potential for many different kinds of users, including:

Journalists: Provide optional deep dives or background information on a news story;

Creators: Tell stories where the viewer gets to decide what happens next;

Educators: Enable students to check their understanding and get additional explanations when they’re confused;

Marketers: Target audiences more effectively by creating content where the viewer is an active participant, and also conduct market research through interactive video surveys.

LightWeave Interactive is built for iOS, iPad OS and Android, with future plans to develop a desktop version. LightWeave Charts is currently in open beta and is free to download for testing from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Follow the link to The Prismatic Company website for more information.