Canon is doing something interesting. They listened to customers and responded by releasing a mirrorless camera capable of recording non-stop, uninterrupted full-frame 8K/60p. And, they’re doing it for a price less expensive than anyone else’s mirrorless 8K/30p cameras, by quite a bit. Today, Canon finally announced the long-awaited EOS R5 C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera. The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192×4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording.

Canon EOS R5 C Highlight Features:

Internal Full-Frame 8K (8192×4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording

Dual base ISO of 800/3200

Active Cooling System

HFR up 120fps at 4K in 4:2:2 10-bit without cropping

3 Raw 12-bit recording options RAW HQ (high quality) RAW ST (standard quality) RAW LT (light recording)

Estimated retail price of $4499.00

EOS Menu System with Exposure Tools

2.9K crop for S16mm shooting

The key to the new Canon EOS R5 C camera is the built-in cooling fan. The dedicated cooling fan did force the design of the Canon EOS R5 C to be a bit bigger than the original Canon R5 but adds uninterrupted 8K/60p. I consider the larger size and inclusion of the dedicated cooling fan quite the addition, if I may, and worth it. I will say this, and I just learned this too, the option for 8K/60p is only available when using an external power source. It appears the Canon internal battery is not quite up to the power requirement for 8K/60p. I wonder if power from a DJI Ronin will be enough to power the Canon R5 C to record 8K/60p.

Yet, the Canon EOS R5 C camera is not just a fan + R5; oh no, it is much more than anything that simplistic. In fact, the Canon EOS R5 C inherits features from Canon’s EOS Cinema Camera system. The EOS Cinema Camera system includes frame per second choices from 1 frame to the chosen resolution max frame per second, 1 – max fps. Whereas, the Canon R5 has 8K frame rate choices like 29.97p, 24p, and 23.98p.

Canon EOS R5 C HFR

The EOS R5 C camera can record High Frame Rate (HFR) video up to 120P at 4K resolution in 4:2:2 10-bit without cropping the sensor. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF is functional even in HFR shooting. During HFR shooting, the EOS R5 C camera can record WAV audio as a separate file from video, definitely a handy feature. Of note, Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF is more than likely to be functional at “common” frame rates.

Anamorphic Shooting

The Canon EOS R5 C Camera supports anamorphic shooting as well. The anamorphic setting uses the entire sensor and gives users a de-squeeze in the LCD Monitor and EVF for easy monitoring anamorphic shooting. This setting makes anamorphic monitoring easier only and does not change which section of the sensor to record. De-squeeze options are 1.3x, 1.8x, and 2x anamorphic viewing.

Image Stabilization

The Canon EOS R5 C utilizes internal digital image stabilization like the original Canon R5. Meaning, the digital image stabilization setting in 8K RAW shooting settings will not be available since the entire 8K (8192×4320) is recorded. In 4K settings, the digital image stabilization settings will be “on,” and “enhanced.” I found these settings more than adequate on the original Canon R5 and expect them to be just as capable on the Canon EOS R5 C. For those who wish for IBIS, I get it too. I wish it had IBIS too but we can’t have everything. I do wish the R5 C had 8K IBIS, but I guess we can’t have everything.

RAW Light

As I am told by Canon, the dynamic range on the Canon EOS R5 C is expected to match that of the Canon C500 Mark II. The EOS R5 C comes with CLog 3. Additionally, Cinema RAW Light also matches up with other Canon Cinema EOS cameras, such as the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. This feature captures the sensor’s full dynamic range and provides video data optimized for advanced grading and HDR in a more manageable file size than Cinema RAW. Cinema RAW Light now has three newly-developed modes, RAW HQ (high quality), RAW ST (standard quality), and RAW LT (light recording). All three modes are 12-bit regardless of frame rate. The EOS R5 C can also record 8K video in MP4 format, ideal for quicker delivery.

The EOS R5 C supports RAW output via HDMI for ProRes RAW recording with a compatible external recorder. Currently, the only compatible external recorder is the Atomos Ninja V+. The Atomos Ninja V+ can record in Apple ProRes RAW at up to 8K/30P on the Canon R5 C. Proxy data can also be simultaneously recorded to an SD card in-camera, helping to provide efficient post-production operations.

Timecode

Timecode! I almost forgot. The Canon EOS R5 C comes with a dedicated Timecode terminal allowing multi-camera shooting/syncing. For those of us who shoot with more than one camera, Yep, that is me on nearly every shooter, the inclusion of a timecode terminal is a thing of beauty.

All these features are great for a mirrorless video camera but, remember, the Canon EOS R5 C is also a 45MP stills camera and is more than capable within the world of still photography. The Canon EOS R5 C comes with a dedicated switch to change from still photography to motion.

Stills Photography

With the flip of a switch, the EOS R5 C becomes a familiar force to be reckoned with as a still photography camera. Canon’s 45-megapixel high resolution, high-speed full-frame CMOS sensor, paired with the equally impressive DIGIC X image processor, provides users an ISO range of 100-51200; expandable to 102400. Precise focus and lightning-fast speed are cornerstones of the EOS R5 C, featuring Dual Pixel CMOS AF II and high-speed continuous shooting of up to 12 frames-per-second (fps) in mechanical shutter mode and up to 20 fps in silent electronic shutter mode.

This allows users to track and photograph split-second movements of even the most elusive subjects. With EOS iTR AF X and 1,053 Automatic AF zones, it is easier than ever to photograph people using Eye, Face and Head Detection AF, or intuitively track the whole body, face, or eye of cats, dogs, or birds with Animal Detection AF. For those needing speed, the camera also offers vehicle subject detection to track cars and motorcycles accurately, especially in race-type environments. Connectivity like 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is also included to transfer still images.

Additional Features of the Canon EOS R5 C Camera Include:

Supports 8K HDR recording in Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) formats

4K and 2K oversampling with high-definition debayer algorithm that processes RGB data of the 8K sensor with less incidence of moiré, false colors, and noise

XF-AVC codecs offer robust 10-bit 4:2:2 files in a .MXF wrapper for simple compatibility with non-linear editing systems (NLEs) and existing workflows

Canon Log 3, which is found in many Canon cinema products, is available for a wider range of grading after shooting

Coordinated image stabilization (with Canon lenses equipped with optical IS) helps to correct hand-shake and better anti-vibration performance than electronic IS alone

Timecode terminal allowing for multi-camera shooting

Canon’s next-generation Multi-Function Shoe is compatible with a variety of accessories, such as an optional TASCAM CA-XLR2d-C XLR microphone adapter (sold separately) for up to 4-channel digital audio

RF mount provides access to the expanding lineup of Canon RF lenses, as well as the full lineup of EF lenses (adapter required)

Compatible with Canon’s new RF 5.2mm 2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens allowing for stereoscopic 180° VR video capture

13 marked, assignable buttons allow for user-friendly customized operation

Compact-and-lightweight at 1.7 lbs. (body only)

3.2-inch variable-angle LCD monitor and high-definition 5.76 million-dot viewfinder

Dual card slots: one CFexpress and one SD UHS-II

USB Video Class (UVC) connectivity, enabling out of the box use as a streaming video camera

A new DC Coupler DR-E6C helps to provide the continuous power needed for the demands of shooting in Cinema RAW Light at high framerates

It seems like Canon made a camera equally capable as a stills camera as it is a video camera. What do you think? I think I’d quite like the ability to shoot 8K/60p. Even right now, as I am mid-shoot on a documentary, I shoot a lot of 8K whenever I can, and I’d love the option to shoot my 60p at 8K too.

Canon EOS R5 C Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera is scheduled to be available March 2022 for an estimated retail price of $4499.00. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com