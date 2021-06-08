Here it is: the fastest AMD RDNA 2 workstation graphics card ever developed, delivering up to 79 percent faster performance than the previous generation, able to tackle large complex tasks with ease.

Built on award-winning AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the foundation of next generation, high-powered PCs, laptops and many of today’s game consoles, according to AMD, the AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series workstation graphics is here. The new product line features the AMD Radeon PRO W6800, the fastest AMD RDNA workstation graphics card ever, according to AMD Performance Labs testing.

The new product line now announced also includes the AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics card, meticulously engineered for ultra-high performance workflows, and the AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPU, designed to power professional mobile workstations.

“AMD RDNA 2 was designed from the ground up to deliver world-class performance for a wide range of applications and workloads,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Bringing this breakthrough architecture to our workstation graphics lineup allows users to tackle much larger datasets, dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. The AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life.”

Key features of the new family

Key capabilities and features of the new AMD Radeon W6000 series workstation graphics include:

Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture – Built on the advanced 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency.

– Built on the advanced 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency. Enhanced Compute Units with Realtime Hardware-Accelerated Raytracing – Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021 2 . Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering.

– Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021 . Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering. AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 128MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date 1 .

– Up to 128MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date . Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory.

– Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory. AMD Radeon PRO Viewport Boost – Designed for today’s professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes.

– Designed for today’s professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes. Certified for leading professional applications – AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors to help ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built for demanding 24/7 environments and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals. The list of certified applications can be found here.

The AMD Radeon PRO W6800 graphics card is available now from leading etailers/retailers for an SEP of $2,249 USD. The AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics card is expected to be available from etailers/retailers in Q3 2021 with an SEP of $649 USD. AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPUs are expected to be available in the HP Fury ZBook G8 mobile workstation in select countries starting July 2021.

What the industry says about the new cards

“It is thrilling to think about how DaVinci Resolve customers will take advantage of the new AMD Radeon PRO W6800 GPU with AV1 support. With the introduction of this new workstation graphics card and combined with future versions of DaVinci Resolve 17, users will be able to access the most efficient open source codec in the world. With access to the huge 32 Gigabyte frame buffer, DaVinci Resolve users will be able to create even larger VFX projects, work with bigger timelines, and use the large memory space to get better performance plus faster response times. With the new AV1 support and fast processing of the Radeon PRO W6800, DaVinci Resolve will be able to do hardware accelerated decoding to speed up their workflows of customers’ video content created for AV1 playback.” said Dan May, President, Blackmagic Design.

“The Radeon PRO W6800 is among the best-in-class AMD GPUs that I’ve tested to date, giving Adobe Premiere Pro a full throttle feel while working with today’s complex codecs. Creatives will find working with 4K and 8K media on the timeline to be quite smooth while the larger VRAM gives After Effects users with complex compositions a powerful playback device.” said Dave Helmly, Head of Strategic Development, Adobe Professional Video for Cloud.