Welcome to our monthly round table podcast where hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes discuss the latest news on production, post production, entertainment tech and beyond. This week the gang also talks about Davinci Resolve for the iPad Pro 2, NAB and why they each love it, the effect of the economy on production, how NFT’s and Blockchain will shape the future of collaboration during which Katie tells us ‘what real art is’ and they each share their ‘one cool thing’. Enjoy the episode and don’t forget to subscribe.

Topics Discussed Today:

https://www.provideocoalition.com/new-apple-ipad-pro-m2-will-run-an-upcoming-version-of-davinci-resolve/

https://www.nab.org/documents/newsRoom/pressRelease.asp?id=6581

https://www.axios.com/2022/10/25/media-layoffs-2022-ad-market-decline

One Cool Thing:

Scott –

https://www.provideocoalition.com/dont-give-up-on-postchat-twitter-yet/

https://postchat.io/explore

Michael –

https://www.makingthecut.net/

https://movielabs.com/

Katie –

https://web3.wb.com/warnermedia/movieverse

https://live.eluv.io/

A bit about the hosts:

Scott Simmons @editblog

Scott was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

Katie Hinsen @katiehinsen

Katie is an international award-winning film and television executive with credits on over 100 major productions. Her background as a Finishing Artist has allowed her to make waves through Editorial, Color, Engineering, VFX and Leadership. She has spent much of her career focussed on the forecasting and implementation of emerging technologies and, is a passionate mentor and advocate for emerging talent.

Michael Kammes @michaelkammes

Michael is the Senior Director of Innovation at Shift Media. He consults on the latest in technology and best practices in the digital media creation and communication space. Specialties: Workflows and Technology in Production and Post Production: Cloud/SaaS, Acquisition, VR/360, HDR, Storage, Asset Management, Automation, Archival, Editorial, Post Audio, Finishing, Encoding/Transcoding and Distribution.

Michael incorporates this deep knowledge into his technical infotainment series “5 THINGS” plus various podcasts, panels and user groups.

Plus he really really digs Post.

http:/5thingsseries.com

http:/michaelkammes.com