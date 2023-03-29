Podcasts

The Alan Smithee Round Table (“HPA, NAB, Genitive AI and Bullying”)

For our March episode, the gang talks about the HPA conference, genitive AI, NAB and more!

March 29, 2023
Welcome to the next episode of our monthly round table podcast where hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes talk about the latest news in production, post production, entertainment tech and beyond. Among the conversations this week the gang share their thoughts on the recent HBA Retreat and, what they expect from the upcoming NAB conference. There’s a deep dive into Genitive AI and, a healthy discussion on post production bullying. And, of course they each get to share their favorite ‘one cool thing’.

Show Notes:

https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/broadcasters/itv-exec-shocked-at-level-of-bullying-in-post-production/5179648.article

Paul Rogers comment:

https://twitter.com/valentinavee/status/1635697064750510081?s=61&t=l-WW05jjJapWhOYn3jDlyQ

https://lumalabs.ai/

https://go.matterport.com/

https://www.keycodemedia.com/event/prenab-editors-lounge-the-great-return/

https://blog.mediasilo.com/whats-in-your-bay-episode-one-sven-pape

https://movielabs.com/

https://openai.com/research/whisper

https://openai.com/product/gpt-4

https://graymeta.com/curio

NAB bingo card: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jrapage_nabshow-activity-7042180578930032640-PxEl

