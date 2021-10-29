Wave is Teradek’s first monitor-encoder that allows users to view their video feed directly on the encoder itself – eliminating the need for an additional screen.

Desinged to help filmmakers reinvent their live streaming workflow, the Teradek Wave aims to make streaming frictionless. The invitation is clear: ditch the extra screen thanks to a dual-purpose hardware encoder and live streaming monitor. Prep multiple events ahead of time using Wave’s easy-to-use project workflow. Avoid mid-stream drops by bonding several internet connections together. Send your live streams to multiple destinations at once. And do it on-the-go with the only device that can do it all reliably.

Wave is not just Teradek’s first-ever 5-in-1 live streaming monitor, it is also the only live streaming monitor that handles encoding, smart event creation, network bonding, multistreaming, and recording – all on a 7” daylight-viewable touchscreen display. This means, as noted above, it allows users to view their video feed directly on the encoder itself – eliminating the need for an additional screen.

Wave’s sleek form factor is compact and versatile. Simply set the device on tabletops with its leg stands, or mount Wave to cameras for on-the-go streaming. Its hot-swappable battery plates and USB-C connector provide continuous power for long productions, and its daylight-viewable monitor makes it easy to see what’s happening on the screen at any time of day, in any brightness. These features make Wave a highly-adaptable device for streamers in any environment.

From weddings to concerts or games

A big draw for Wave users is the ability to set up an unlimited number of events ahead of time with Wave’s easy-to-use project workflow: FlowOS. This intuitive operating system guides users in creating their live streaming events in advance – from video and audio configuration, to network connection, and destination settings. With FlowOS, streamers can also monitor their video in real-time from Wave, and keep tabs on their stream settings and analytics, giving the flexibility to prep and plan for a stress-free stream.

No matter the event. No matter the requirements. The Wave is able to simplify the live streaming experience, to take live production challenges, and make them not-so-challenging, whether it’s a wedding that needs a quick prep, a concert that needs a stable internet connection, a show that needs a multi-platform broadcast, a worship service that needs a recorded file of the sermon or a game that needs a daylight-viewable monitor.

And when using Wave with its mobile app, available for both iOS and Android, streamers can step away from their Wave, and easily review their stream’s stats like bitrate and network status to ensure a stable stream from their mobile device.

Massive spike in streaming events

Teradek Wave users can take their streams two steps further by pairing their device with Sharelink, Teradek’s cloud service. Sharelink enables users to utilize network bonding, which protects live streams by splitting the video bitrate across multiple network connections including Ethernet, USB modems, and cellular hotspots. If one connection becomes unreliable, Wave load balances across the other connections – locking in a stable connection in challenging environments. Sharelink’s secondary benefit is its ability to send streams to multiple platforms all at once, allowing viewers to tune in from whichever platform they prefer, and allowing streamers to grow their streaming audience.

“With the massive spike in streaming events post-COVID, the expectation for engaging, high-quality content has never been higher,” says Michael Gailing, VP and GM of Creative Solution’s Live Production business. “Wave not only enables production crews to elevate the quality and the reach of their events, but it reduces setup and breakdown times, and improves the overall dynamic of the viewer’s experience.”

Teradek Wave is available now, with a price of $1,190.00.