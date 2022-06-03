Teradek will display its newest live production technology at the InfoComm 2022 Show on June 8-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Covid-19 vaccination or negative test required to pick up your badge.

Teradek’s latest innovations will be on display at InfoComm, the most comprehensive event for audiovisual solutions, which returns to Las Vegas for a live in-person event.

Presented as the most comprehensive event for audiovisual solutions that enables integrated experiences, with products for audio, conferencing and collaboration, digital signage, content, production and streaming, video capture and production, control, and live events, InfoComm 2022 is ready to head to Las Vegas for a live in-person event. Teradek will be there, at booth W2655, to display its newest live production technology. Here are some of the highlights from Teradek’s line of products:

Teradek ART

Professional AV attendees can watch live demos of Teradek’s latest innovations, including ART: the ultra-low latency IP video protocol, Spark 4K: the zero-delay wireless transmitter and receiver system for AV professionals, Wave: the 7” HD live streaming monitor, and Prism Flex: the portable 4K HDR encoder/decoder system.

ART (Adaptive Reliable Transport) is a video-aware, ultra-low latency streaming protocol for mission-critical video transport over public networks. ART optimizes for both video quality and network characteristics simultaneously, resulting in the best possible streaming experience despite network performance. ART uses the same methodology behind Teradek’s Emmy and Academy Award-winning Bolt zero-delay wireless video system.

Teradek Spark 4K

The live demo of the ultra-low latency IP video protocol will be a must-see at InfoComm.

Spark 4K lets A/V professionals transport 4K HDR video via HDMI from source to screen in 0.001 seconds. With zero-delay IMAG projection, users can give their entire audience a front-row seat of the speaker on stage – without a distracting lag and pixelated picture quality. Spark 4K boasts a wireless coverage of up to 500 feet of range, keeping equipment and display screens easily accessible for robust wireless connectivity.

Teradek Wave

Wave is the only live streaming monitor that handles encoding, smart event creation, network bonding, multistreaming, and recording – all on a daylight-viewable touchscreen display. Designed to simplify both the live streaming experience, users can simply set the device on tabletops with its leg stands, or mount Wave to cameras for on-the-go streaming. Its hot-swappable battery plates and USB-C connector provide continuous power for long productions, and its daylight-viewable monitor makes it easy to see what’s happening on the screen at any time of day, in any brightness.

Teradek Prism Flex

Prism Flex is Teradek’s flagship encoder/decoder system – now in a portable form factor. Delivering premium streaming video in 4K HDR, Prism Flex is designed for mission-critical IP video transport where reliable, color-accurate, and low latency point-to-point streaming is needed. Prism Flex’s compact, low-power design, and 12G-SDI and HDMI I/O make it easy to integrate into any live production workspace and workflow. This includes live production companies, broadcasters, filmmakers, megachurches, and large corporations.

The 2022 edition of InfoComm starts on June 4, with the educational part of the event. The exhibits run from June 8 until June 10. If you intend to visit InfoComm, one word of warning regarding health and safety protocols now being followed by this and many other events: all participants attending the show must provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative PCR or rapid antigen test when picking-up badge credentials at registration in the North and West Halls. All participants can present their proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative PCF or rapid antigen test in either a digital or physical documentation.