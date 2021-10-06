Teradek introduces its first ever wireless transmission solution for the A/V industry, Spark 4K, to transport your 4K HDR video and audio from source to screen with no perceivable delay.

Go from cable-cluttered to wide-range wireless without sacrificing quality for convenience with Spark 4K, a wireless video system offering up to 500 feet, with zero-delay, for any A/V workflow.

Teradek says that with Spark 4 users will never miss a millisecond. No more switching switching from HDMI cables to wireless transmission, sacrificing quality for convenience. Just connect the 4K wireless transmitter to your video source, and the receiver will have your content displaying in less than 1 millisecond for all to see. No more fear of sound cuts, signal drops, or loose cables. Now, all your guests can have a front-row-seat experience.

It’s a bold promise and it represents Teradek’s response to the growing demand for practical and high-quality video transport solutions; a demand that has been exponentially driven by the COVID-19 pandemic as schools, churches, and businesses turned to live streaming events to stay engaged. Spark 4K is not just Teradek’s first ever wireless transmission solution for the A/V industry, it is also, the company says, “the first of its kind”, offering 4K HDR video transmission for up to 500 feet with no perceivable delay over the 5Ghz band.

As light as a baseball and as small as a cassette tape, Spark 4K’s transmitter and receiver units complement most A/V gear and workflows. Its versatile design for tabletop or camera mounting makes it a compact and robust multi-functional video solution. Dual-powering options and internal battery life of over two hours provide mobility without compromising on signal integrity. Its multicasting abilities send multiple video feeds to receivers that are HDMI-compatible with computers/laptops, projectors, switchers, monitors, TV screens, and LED video walls.

Spark 4K reduce setup and breakdown times

“Good enough just doesn’t cut it in live production and A/V workflows any longer,” says Michael Gailing, VP and GM of Creative Solutions’ Live Production business. “With the massive spike in streaming events and the subsequent demand for in-person events post-COVID, the expectation for engaging, high quality content has never been higher. Spark 4K not only enables production crews to elevate the quality of their events, but it reduces setup and breakdown times, and improves the overall dynamic of the viewer’s experience.”

Here are key highlights of the new Teradek Spark 4K:

Spark 4K is Teradek’s first wireless transmission solution for the Pro A/V market

Its video feed is transmissible at up to a 4Kp30 resolution with 10-bit 4:2:2 color

It offers zero-delay transmission (less than 1 millisecond) with favorable range and versatility at up to a 500 ft line of sight

Perfect for gimbals or cameras

Teradek says the system is adaptable to any A/V application. From weddings, conferences, live sports, and trade shows, to table tops and cameras, Spark 4K’s horizontal mount design works anywhere. The TX weighs just 5.6oz, perfect for gimbals and cameras, has dual-powering options (USB-C and Barrel Connector), and boasts an internal battery life of over 2 hours. The RX is just slightly larger than a cassette tape. Both units are designed to stay out of your way while you’re on the move.

Operating at the 5GHz frequency, Spark 4K functions with less sensitivity to line-of-sight obstructions than 60GHz systems, says Teradek. Using smart frequency hopping, Spark 4K automatically finds a clear channel – ensuring you get a robust 4K transmission, even in crowded areas. You can even keep tabs on your signal status on Launchpad: Spark 4K’s mobile – for iOS and Android – and desktop app. And pair your transmitters and receivers right from your phone or tablet.

The Spark 4K TX/RX Set (Transmitter, Receiver) costs $1,490.00.