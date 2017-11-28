Take control of your Nikon D850

If you’ve or are about to receive a Nikon D850 you may need some kind of guide to take you through the features of this powerful and highly customizable professional FX-format camera. Well, there is a 465 page guide you can take anywhere.

Camera manuals are, many times, written as if to make you give up photography.  A guide written by a photographer for photographers is everyone’s dream and Douglas J. Klostermann has being writing them for some time now. His latest guide is for the Nikon D850.

Launched in time for Christmas, the Nikon D850 Experience – The Still Photography Guide to Operation and Image Creation with the Nikon D850 is a 465 pages, illustrated, new guide from Douglas J. Klostermann. Again, it works like clockwork: the same quality the author has offered in multiple concise guides for Canon and Nikon. Easy reading for fast results.

Having read many of these eBooks, to help me understand my own cameras or other models I may be interested to know more about, I can vouch for what the author offers in these concise guides, that not only go beyond the manual, but explain in plain English, for photographers of all levels, the best ways to discover their cameras. Douglas J. Klostermann has covered Canon and Nikon DSLRs, with guides for different models from each brand, all following the same “photographer’s point of view” that makes them not only easy to read but fun to browse from the first to the last page.

These guides, available as two instant-download formats to choose from, PDF and EPUB, can be taken anywhere, on a tablet or smartphone, meaning you can browse your knowledge of the camera at any moment, anywhere. The new Nikon D850 Experience user guide follows the recipe for previous guides: it helps you learn the features, settings, and controls of the Nikon D850, but also tells users when and why to use the camera’s advanced features, settings, and controls in their photography.

The Nikon D850 being a model more advanced, its guide was written with both intermediate and experienced photographers in mind. Enthusiast photographers will discover how the sophisticated 153 point autofocus system and its Focus modes, AF-area modes, and Custom Settings work and how to get the most of them to get sharp images of both still and moving subjects. Essential, too, is the section where the author explains how, when, and why to use and customize the controls, buttons, touch screen, and features of the D850 to best fit your shooting needs, something that many users seems to have trouble deciding.

Experienced photographers, familiar with Nikon’s DSLRs, while having all the previous notes to go through, can browse directly to the sections covering back-button focusing and trap focus techniques with the D850, the Group-Area AF mode, and newly added subject-tracking parameters. Plus it explains the camera controls and how to customize them for your shooting needs, and features such as Highlight-Weighted Metering Mode, Focus Shift Shooting, Negative Digitizer, and the HDR, Multiple Exposure, and Time-Lapse Shooting features.

Since the introduction of video in DSLRs Douglas J. Klostermann started to have a section introducing the HD and 4K UHD video features and settings, the guide also take you through all the Playback, Shooting, and Setup Menus, Custom Settings, and Movie Mode Menu settings of the D850 in order to help you best set up the camera and its controls for your specific shooting needs, and includes the helpful, comprehensive Nikon D850 Setup Guide Spreadsheet created by the author.

Priced at $14.99, the Nikon D850 Experience – The Still Photography Guide to Operation and Image Creation with the Nikon D850 is a good companion for your Nikon D850, a guide you can take anywhere so you better know your camera. The author has many other titles for Canon and Nikon available under the Full Stop editions banner. Check them, as the quality is the same as always: exceptional!


Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

