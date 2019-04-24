News

Supersphere launches Audiophile Series for VR and  360° live broadcasts

The introduction of the Audiophile Series by Supersphere marks the first time that live VR/360° broadcasts will offer end-to-end natively mixed ambisonic audio for primary delivery. 

Profile Picture Jose Antunes April 24, 2019

Supersphere launches Audiophile Series for VR and 360° live broadcasts

Audio fidelity and delivery for live event broadcasts gets a boost with the introduction of Audiophile Series, raising the bar for what fans can expect from an immersive live stream.

Immersive streaming is being there. That’s the mantra for Supersphere, a team of creative and engineering talent that brings decades of production experience and expertise in camera technology, immersive audio, broadcast integration, live streaming, and beyond to facilitate all aspects of production from concept through delivery – helping elevate clients to more forward-thinking methods of storytelling and customer engagement.

It’s all about sound. The company says to clients: “Build the live-streaming world of your dreams. Shoot 360º, 180º, 4K, or HD. Any camera, any combination needed to deliver an immersive performance unlike any other.” With Geometry Independence, Supersphere presents a new model for live streaming, based on technology that allows geometry to freely mix and match. Equirectangular 360º and 180º. Mesh. Fisheye. Rectilinear. Monoscopic. Stereoscopic. HD and 4K pan and scan from within a 360º image. 4K windows placed within 360º or 180º. Add realtime Unity environments to a video stream and position video images within the environment.

Supersphere launches Audiophile Series for VR and 360° live broadcasts

50 hours marathon at SXSW 2019

Supersphere made it to NAB 2018, to debut its immersive live streaming flypacks designed to take the complexity out of immersive live production. The new 12G glass-to-glass flypacks are optimized for live VR/360° streaming. Also in 2018 the company showed at the E3 conference and Oculus Connect (OC5) its immersive, customizable live streaming solutions for esports. At OC5 Supersphere produced 180° live streams of key event highlights for Oculus’ social app Venues, including Venues’ first-ever immersive esports tournaments, so anyone could join the fun of Oculus Connect and watch with other fans from anywhere in the world.

At SXSW 2019 Supersphere accepted a challenge: live stream musicians playing at the global stage of the festival. Working with Mohawk Austin family and the legendary SXSW crew, Superpshere manage to share “more music to more people online than any other team before”. Four days. 14 hours per day. 94 bands. 50 hours. At the end, they say, “we were tired, proud, and ready to keep going…”

Supersphere launches Audiophile Series for VR and 360° live broadcasts

End-to-end ambisonic audio

Well, it happens now, as the company announces the launch of its new Audiophile Series, marking a new level of audio fidelity and delivery for live event broadcasts. Available on Oculus Venues, the series marks the first time that live VR/360° broadcasts will offer end-to-end natively mixed ambisonic audio for primary delivery, enhancing the level of event experiences so that fans worldwide can feel even closer to the show.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Audiophile Series and bring an unmatched level of fidelity and audio quality to the world of live performance in VR and 360°,” shared Lucas Wilson, Founder and Executive Producer at Supersphere. “Since our work with Paul McCartney and Geoff Emerick years ago, we have always valued the power of live experiences and worked to deliver the highest quality productions to truly transport fans. Now with end-to-end live streaming of ambisonic audio, we are raising the bar for what fans can expect from an immersive live stream.”

Immersive live streaming

The Audiophile Series will kick off in New Orleans in May with three shows: The Revivalists (at the Fillmore on May 2), Preservation Hall’s 14th annual Midnight Preserves show (May 3), and Galactic (at Tipitina’s on May 4). Supersphere is Supersphere launches Audiophile Series for VR and 360° live broadcastspartnering with leading Nashville-based studio TNDV, which has produced major live events from The Final Four to the CMA Awards, and Grammy Award-winning audio engineer Mills Logan, to capture the New Orleans shows.

“Ambisonic primary delivery helps complete the VR/360° production package,” said TNDV owner Nic Dugger. “Along with the audio engineering team from TNDV, Supersphere has built a sonic experience with a selection of upcoming performances from historic venues that transport listeners into the middle of the audience, from the comfort of their own home.”

Supersphere has continually broken new ground in immersive live streaming, covering concerts, esports tournaments, sporting events, and more with custom end-to-end workflows. The company has been a trusted production partner of Oculus since the launch of Venues, and partnered with Oculus at last year’s OC5 Conference – as mentioned above –  to live stream the keynotes and additional content in Venues. For this year’s F8 Conference on April 30, Supersphere will broadcast keynote speeches to Venues in native stereo.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

ON1 Photo RAW: free update in May brings new features and camera profiles

NAB 2019: 8K

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Teradek and Singular show dynamic graphic overlays at NAB New York
News

Teradek and Singular show dynamic graphic overlays at NAB New York

Creating interactive live graphics quickly and easily is the promise coming from Teradek and...
Supersphere partners with Oculus to live stream esports tournaments
News

Supersphere partners with Oculus to live stream esports tournaments

Oculus’ annual virtual reality developer conference bringing together developers and creators alike to pursue...
Mobile Viewpoint: Artificial Intelligence will replace camera crews and director
News

Mobile Viewpoint: Artificial Intelligence will replace camera crews and director

No cameraman or director needed are promises of the AI-driven automated studio, but Mobile...
AJA: Kona 4 and Corvid 44 cards support Unreal Engine, for live broadcast
News

AJA: Kona 4 and Corvid 44 cards support Unreal Engine, for live broadcast

AJA KONA 4 and Corvid 44 are first video cards to enable HD/SDI input...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of