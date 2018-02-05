Steadicam Air, a gas lift monopod

Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema, Francis Kenny, ASC, Richard Crudo, ASC, and Sallyanne Massimini, DGA, are the Master Cinematographers, and they partnered with Tiffen to develop the Steadicam Air.

There is a new Steadicam available now, and it’s a monopod. Yes, the Steadicam Air is a monopod gas lift and spring activated, for photographers and cinematographers.

Available this February, the Steadicam Air-25, which costs $499, will be joined, later, by the Steadicam Air-15, with a price of $399. Independently of size, both monopods share the same features, result of a partnership between Tiffen and Master Cinematographers (MC4) is a group of four filmmakers dedicated to creating technological innovations that both speed and ease the art of cinematography and photography.

Setting a new standard, say the creators of the new product,  the Steadicam Air brings versatility back to the monopod. With its gas lift spring, the Air makes it easy for professional photographers and cinematographers to raise their heights and never miss a moment. Available, as said, in two different configurations, a 25 lb and soon after a 15 lb weight capacity, the Air is the perfect complement for professional image-makers to stabilize and support their equipment.

What sets the Steadicam Air apart from any other monopod is that it’s gas lift and spring activated. Weighing only 3.5 lbs, the Steadicam Air is made up of three sections including one twist leg lock that allows for a 360 degree rotation. The height adjustment – fully extended height  is 62.5″ – is activated by the rubberized foot pedal which allows for a non-slip operation.

With an ergonomic foam padded grip point with debossed Steadicam branding on the handle, the monopod features a removable aluminum top plate with reversible screw thread allowing for 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 and an oversized rubber foot giving you extra stability connected to ball point.  A non-slip, rubberized foot pedal allows for easy grip operation. Pedal also folds up with travel purposes and quick transport.

Made of carbon fiber, the Steadicam Air is lightweight and compact – collapsed height is 28″ – making it easy for travel. The Air is accompanied by a deluxe carrying bag with added protection and an ergonomic shoulder strap. It is ideal for nature, wildlife, sports, wedding, venue photographers and cinematographers alike.


