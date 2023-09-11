Next, we journey into the world of lighting. From utilizing millions of embedded LEDs in sets to the challenges of lighting the bridge set due to its design, Benji shares the creative processes behind finding the right looks for the show. We explore the use of different lighting equipment and techniques to create a unique atmosphere, highlighting how the crew’s knowledge of the Star Trek universe informs creative decisions.
Lastly, we touch on the relationship between music and cinematography and the importance of creativity and resilience in the industry. Benji shares how he applies his multifaceted background and the lessons he has learned from working on various projects to his work on Star Trek. This is an episode that shines a light on the intricate processes behind bringing a beloved universe to life. Don’t miss out!
