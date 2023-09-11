Podcasts

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” DP Benji Bakshi // Frame & Reference

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" DP Benji Bakshi // Frame & Reference
Kenny McMillan
September 11, 2023
Join us for an exciting conversation with Benji Bakshi, the Director of Photography for Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. We delve into our creative processes, drawing inspiration from both internal and external sources. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the use of cutting-edge AI tools to layer additional creativity onto the work, and the effort to keep it organic and human. We also discuss the challenge of seamlessly integrating the volume with the physical set, ensuring it doesn’t feel like a prop.

Next, we journey into the world of lighting. From utilizing millions of embedded LEDs in sets to the challenges of lighting the bridge set due to its design, Benji shares the creative processes behind finding the right looks for the show. We explore the use of different lighting equipment and techniques to create a unique atmosphere, highlighting how the crew’s knowledge of the Star Trek universe informs creative decisions.

Lastly, we touch on the relationship between music and cinematography and the importance of creativity and resilience in the industry. Benji shares how he applies his multifaceted background and the lessons he has learned from working on various projects to his work on Star Trek. This is an episode that shines a light on the intricate processes behind bringing a beloved universe to life. Don’t miss out!

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

 

