Spectral shoulder bags keep thieves at bay

Remain inconspicuous while shooting, with the new Spectral shoulder bags from Think Tank Photo, available in three sizes, the smaller costing less than $100.

By Jose Antunes August 23, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

A magnetic Fidlock clasp allowing quiet, one-handed access to gear and locking automatically when you close the flap, aims to increase protection and keep thieves and elements away from whatever you place inside one of the new Spectral bags from Think Tank Photo.

A new family of shoulder bags from Think Tank Photo, the Spectral, aims to help photographers feel safe when immersed into the picture taking action. The new bags are said to keep valuable cameras and lenses safer from theft and the elements. The new shoulder bags use a magnetic Fidlock clasp, which enables quiet, one-handed access to gear — and then locks automatically when closing the flap. An additional zippered closure gives peace of mind while traveling and can be tucked away when actively shooting. Constructed with durable yet stylish materials, the Spectral shoulder bag offers, says the company, “Think Tank quality and ingenuity at a reasonable price.”

Available in three sizes, Spectral 8, 10 and 15, the new family of bags aim to fit the needs of different photographers. The smaller bag fits one standard size DSLR body with a wide or short zoom, a 24–70mm f/2.8 detached, plus one to two small extra lens, and an eight-inch tablet. Or, it fits a Mirrorless kit with three to four lenses, including the 50–140mm.  The Spectral 10 fits one standard size DSLR body with 24–70mm attached, a 70–200mm detached, one to three extra lenses, and a 10” tablet. The Spectral 15 fits one standard size DSLR body with 24–70mm attached, a 70–200mm detached, two to four extra lenses, flash, a 10” tablet, and a 15” laptop. The Spectral 8 costs $99.75, the 10 costs $119,75 and the 15 has a price of $139.75.

“For pro and serious amateur photographers who want to upgrade their camera bodies and lenses, selecting an appropriate shoulder bag is not a light decision. While they may be taking their first forays into professional-level glass, they also are monitoring their funds,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer.  “We designed the Spectral series with them in mind. It integrates our history of innovation and dedication to sourcing the highest quality materials, while being sensitive to a photographer’s budget.”

Find more about the new Think Tank Photo Spectral bags following the link to the company’s website.


Review: ZBook Studio G4 w/DreamColor for prepress, video editing/grading

Making To-Do Lists in Final Cut Pro X

