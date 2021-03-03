A new partnership and combined product solution announced this month aims to provide end-to-end data storage and lifecycle management solution for high-performance workflows.

Spectra Logic, and OpenDrives announced an end-to-end, fully integrated data storage and storage lifecycle management solution to improve storage workflows, ensure agility and reduce costs.

Many solutions available on the market focus on only one aspect of your storage workflow – either high-performance storage throughput, the software that manages the data movement, or the secondary tiers of storage that hold the bulk of your data. What the two companies now offer is a different approach, as with OpenDrives and Spectra Logic, you have an end-to-end, fully integrated data storage and storage lifecycle management solution.

A leader in data storage and data management solutions, Spectra Logic, and OpenDrives, a global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable network-attached storage (NAS) solutions, announced this March an end-to-end, fully integrated data storage and storage lifecycle management solution to improve data storage workflows, ensure organizational agility and reduce costs.

The combined solution integrates OpenDrives’ high-performance, low-latency primary storage with Spectra Logic’s StorCycle Storage Lifecycle Management software that accelerates workflow productivity and advances business efficiencies. Both companies say that this solution “ truly optimizes your storage lifecycle management strategy – balancing the speed of access with the cost of storage to preserve data for as long as needed.”

Flexible, scalable and fast storage

“To stay competitive, organizations must continuously evaluate their existing workflows and modernize their IT infrastructures,” said Jeff Braunstein, director of product management for Spectra Logic. “The OpenDrives and Spectra Logic joint solution delivers a modern ‘next-generation’ combination of primary and secondary storage together with a dynamic storage lifecycle management strategy that ensures data and content is in the right place at the right time.”

OpenDrives’ hyper-scalable NAS solutions provide enterprise-grade primary storage that is flexible, scalable and fast, delivering low power consumption and high performance. When combined with Spectra’s StorCycle Storage Lifecycle Management software, the joint solution delivers Ethernet-based scale-out storage via StorCycle’s ability to quickly identify and migrate inactive data and finished projects from primary storage to a lower cost tier of storage that includes all tiers of cloud storage, spinning disk and tape.

The solution uses open storage standards such as SMB, NFS and LTFS, and can be installed and configured in only a few hours. By reducing data on the primary tier, organizations maximize primary tier storage capacities while configuring the more economical perpetual tier to be as responsive as their workflows demand.

Here is how a Media & Entertainment workflow will look like using this joint solution:

Edit, render and conform on a high-performance system and store unused raw footage and inactive content on lower-cost storage. Easily access and restore content to production storage when you need it.

Eliminate performance delays and workflow bottlenecks allowing for more time to iterate and perfect, producing the best final product with optimal user experience.

Design a solution that can scale to meet the requirements of any project, and to implement the right tools and technologies to support an end-to-end storage solution.

Allow for automated tiering of data, based on policies, or migrate entire projects offline to archive without losing the project structure.

A modern data storage approach

“Any organization experiencing exponential data growth has had to rely on either throughput, software management, or secondary storage for digital preservation, an often fragmented and costly process,” said Sean Lee, chief product and strategy officer at OpenDrives. “By integrating Spectra Logic’s StorCycle software with OpenDrives’ NAS platform, we’re streamlining data usage, access and protection to help IT and storage managers balance the speed of data access with the cost of storage and take a modern data storage approach.”

Starting today, say both companies, all global entities in media and entertainment, high performance computing, education, research, healthcare and government can experience a modern, cost-effective solution for end-to-end data storage and lifecycle management with OpenDrives and Spectra Logic.