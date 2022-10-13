A perfect first compact camera with a fast wide-angle lens and many of the advanced camera technology known to Sony’s ZV cameras, the ZV-1F is now available for $499.99.

Sony Electronics expands vlogging line-up with new ZV-1F camera, introduced as the perfect solution for content creators looking to improve their video quality.

Designed for content creators stepping up to a compact camera that packs advanced video and still capabilities with easy-to-use features, advanced connectivity, and a focus on sustainability, the Sony ZV-1F is a clear indication that Sony, contrary to what was recently suggested by the CEO of Sony’s semiconductor division – that smartphones will be able to surpass DSLRs already in 2024 – does believe compact cameras as the ZV-1F offer better quality.

Just so you are aware, the Sony ZV-1F has a 1.0-type (13.2 mm x 8.8 mm) Exmor RS CMOS sensor, with an aspect ratio of 3:2, which, while being larger than the sensor used in most smartphones (Sony’s Xperia Pro-I uses this sensor), is also paired with an optical system that really makes the difference. Most DSLRs or Mirrorless models feature sensors , both APS-C, Micro Four Thirds or Full Frame that are much bigger and use much better lenses than those available for smartphones. So, Sony may well be right about the gain in quality when “stepping up to a compact camera”. Stepping up, I believe, from a smartphone…

ZV-1F is an all-in-one camera solution

And if there were any doubts, here is what Sony said about the new ZV-1F camera, introduced as a perfect first compact camera with a fast wide-angle lens and many of the advanced camera technology known to Sony’s ZV cameras:

“We’re thrilled to add the new ZV-1F to our very popular ZV camera lineup,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “With the rise of vertical video and new platforms that make it easier than ever to become a content creator, the ZV-1F is an all-in-one camera solution that delivers superior quality with easy-to-use features and wireless sharing. This is the perfect solution for content creators looking to improve their video quality.”

Offering, says the company, high-quality stills, video, and audio, the ZV-1F was designed for vloggers and content creators to capture high-quality content in a compact form factor. These features and technologies include:

Ultra-wide 20mm (35mm equivalent) F2.0 prime lens, perfect for selfie-style recording

Background bokeh in both stills and video to make the subject easily stand out

Compact and lightweight, weighing approximately 8.1 ounces (229 grams)

Face Priority AE (auto exposure) that automatically adjusts the brightness based on the subject’s face, even in situations with large changes in lighting.

High precision focusing and Eye AF (autofocus) for humans and animals 3 , with touchscreen operation

, with touchscreen operation Directional 3-Capsule Mic and wind screen provide clear voice recording and reduced background noise in windy or loud conditions

Steady and smooth footage with Active Mode image stabilization. Expect slight image crop in Active Mode. Active Mode is not available when recording frame rate is 120 (100) p for normal movies and frame rate is 120 (100) fps for S&Q.

S&Q mode to shoot in both slow motion at 5x slower speed and quick motion at 60x faster hyperlapse speed. The recording format in S&Q mode is XAVC S HD. Sound recording is not possible. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC card is required. UHS speed class 3 or higher is required for 100 Mbps recording.

Easy content creation and editing

Introduced as a camera designed for easy content creation, the ZV-1F was developed, says Sony, for content creators of all levels, including those who may be stepping up to a compact camera for the first time. The camera is designed with a handful of features for easy content creation and streamlined editing, including:

Vari-Angle LCD touch screen to easily change features and settings, including zoom.

Background Defocus Function to quickly blur the background, even while recording video.

Product Showcase Setting to automatically and seamlessly shift focus between a face and products.

Self-timer for both stills and video. Not available when shooting movie in still image mode by pressing MOVIE button.

Recording lamp and red frame on the screen to indicate when recording has started and stopped

Ten preset Creative Look options to automatically add a specific look

‘Soft Skin Effect’ feature to add skin smoothing options as desired

Compatible with the GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip/tripod with Wireless Bluetooth control

Accessory shoe to easily attach an external microphone. Note that since this model’s accessory shoe does not have electronic contacts, it does not support operation of an external flash, audio input, etc.

Remote camera control capabilities and simple file transfer for ​sharing to popular social media platforms with Sony’s new Imaging Edge Mobile Plus smartphone application. Imaging Edge Mobile Plus Ver. 1.0 or later must be used.

Shot Mark to efficiently reference key clips or cut out and transfer specific 15, 30, or 60 second marked clips to their smartphone and post directly to social without editing. Two types of shot marks: Shot Mark1 and Shot Mark2.

High-quality live-streaming device or web camera, with appropriate video streaming, conference application or similar software, when connected to a computer or smartphone via USB

The ZV-1F was designed with features and technology for sustainable future in mind. Recycled materials including SORPLAS are used in both the camera body and bundled accessories like the newly-developed wind screen that have been adapted to maintain performance. Plant-based non-woven fabrics are used for product bags to reduce disposable plastic packaging.

The new ZV-1F will be available in late October for approximately $500 USD and $650 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.