Sony VENICE – Something​ Rather​ Remarkable

The​ ​new​ ​$42,000​ ​full-frame​ ​Sony​ ​VENICE​​ looks​ ​good.​ ​Really​ ​good.​

By Kenny McMillan September 10, 2017 Featured, Production, Sony
Images from the Sony VENICE Launch Event

The​ ​new​ ​$42,000,​ ​full-frame​ ​Sony​ ​VENICE​​ ​debuted​ ​on​ ​the​ ​Sony​ ​Pictures​ ​lot​ ​at​ ​the​ ​beginning​ ​of September​ ​and​ ​it​ ​looks​ ​good.​ ​Really​ ​good.​ ​Not​ ​game-changing​ ​good,​ ​but​ ​really​ ​good nonetheless.

Sony​ ​seems​ ​to​ ​have​ ​taken​ ​a​ ​page​ ​out​ ​of​ ​Arri’s​ ​book,​ ​both​ ​by​ ​naming​ ​their​ ​product​ ​with​ ​a​ ​word instead​ ​of​ ​a​ ​number​ ​and​ ​by​ ​putting​ ​that​ ​word​ ​in​ ​all​ ​caps.​ ​They​ ​also​ ​seemed​ ​to​ ​have​ ​borrowed the​ ​menu​ ​buttons​ ​well,​ ​as​ ​Canon​ ​did​ ​with​ ​the​ ​C700.​ ​Thankfully,​ ​that​ ​means​ ​Sony​ ​has​ ​ditched their​ ​notoriously​ ​difficult​ ​to​ ​navigate​ ​menu​ ​system​ ​for​ ​something​ ​a​ ​bit​ ​more​ ​tried-and-true​ ​or, “familiar”​ ​as​ ​they​ ​put​ ​it.​ ​The​ ​VENICE​ ​looks​ ​a​ ​little​ ​more​ ​than​ ​half​ ​the​ ​length​ ​of​ ​its​ ​Arri competition,​ ​so​ ​after​ ​assembly​ ​you’re​ ​looking​ ​at​ ​a​ ​magnesium-bodied​ ​camera​ ​weighing​ ​in around​ ​the​ ​13lb​ ​mark,​ ​depending​ ​on​ ​your​ ​rigging.​ ​It’s​ ​a​ ​little​ ​over​ ​8lbs​ ​naked.

The​ ​camera​ ​is​ ​aspect​ ​ratio​ ​agnostic,​ ​allowing​ ​you​ ​to​ ​use​ ​almost​ ​any​ ​lens​ ​you’d​ ​like​ ​as​ ​long​ ​as it’s​ ​PL​ ​Mount​ ​or​ ​adaptable​ ​to​ ​an​ ​E-Mount,​ ​including​ ​the​ ​new​ ​Arri​ ​65​ ​lenses​ ​and​ ​similar. Unfortunately,​ ​you’ll​ ​have​ ​to​ ​acquire​ ​the​ ​licenses​ ​for​ ​most​ ​of​ ​those​ ​resolutions​ ​as​ ​detailed below.​ ​While​ ​Sony​ ​says​ ​this​ ​is​ ​a​ ​6K​ ​sensor,​ ​it’s​ ​more​ ​honest​ ​to​ ​say​ ​it’s​ ​capable​ ​of​ ​6K,​ ​but​ ​out​ ​of the​ ​box​ ​you’re​ ​getting​ ​a​ ​4K​ ​camera.​ ​Depending​ ​on​ ​who​ ​you​ ​are​ ​this​ ​might​ ​not​ ​affect​ ​you​ ​but​ ​I would​ ​at​ ​least​ ​like​ ​to​ ​see​ ​the​ ​Anamorphic​ ​License​ ​done​ ​away​ ​with​ ​and​ ​included​ ​in​ ​the​ ​base package.​ ​The​ ​licenses​ ​come​ ​in​ ​weekly,​ ​monthly,​ ​and​ ​permanent​ ​flavors so you have options for​ ​when​ ​you​ ​finally get​ ​that​ ​6K​ ​gig​, as well as when you’re working with a​ ​pedestrian​ ​15​ ​stops​ ​of​ ​4K​ ​that falls into the category of “beautiful enough.”

You​ ​might​ ​have​ ​a​ ​real​ ​gripe​ ​in​ ​the​ ​frame​ ​rate​ ​department,​ ​though. You’re​ ​at​ ​best​ ​getting​ ​60fps with​ ​some​ ​of​ ​these​ ​resolution​ ​options,​ ​and​ ​at​ ​worst​ ​24.​ ​You​ ​can​ ​record​ ​at​ ​any​ ​frame​ ​rate​ ​you want​ ​in​ ​1​ ​frame​ ​increments​ ​for​ ​playback​ ​at​ ​the​ ​listed​ ​project​ ​rates,​ ​but​ ​there’s​ ​not​ ​even​ ​a​ ​1080p 120fps​ ​option?​ ​With​ ​how​ ​many​ ​options​ ​are​ ​available​ ​from​ ​the​ ​other​ ​team​ ​you’d​ ​think​ ​they’d​ ​try to​ ​compete​ ​a​ ​little​ ​there.​ ​There’s​ ​basically​ ​no​ ​rolling​ ​shutter,​ ​so​ ​there’s​ ​that.

6K​ ​3:2​ ​Full​ ​Frame​ ​(FF​ ​License​ ​-​ ​23,24fps)
6K​ ​17:9​ ​(FF​ ​License​ ​-​ ​23,24,25,29fps)
6K​ ​2.39:1​ ​(FF​ ​License​ ​-​ ​23,24,25,29fps)
6K​ ​1.85:1​ ​(FF​ ​License​ ​-​ ​23,24,25,29fps)
5.7K​ ​16:9​ ​​ ​(FF​ ​License​ ​-​ ​23,25,29fps)
4K​ ​6:5​ ​(Anamorphic​ ​License​ ​-​ ​23,24,25,29fps)
4K​ ​4:3​ ​(Anamorphic​ ​License​ ​-​ ​23,24,25,29fps)
4K​ ​17:9​ ​(Included​ ​-​ ​23,24,25,29,50,59fps)
3.8K​ ​16:9​ ​(Included​ ​-​ ​23,25,29,50,60fps)

Expensive​ ​resolutions​ ​and​ ​limited​ ​frame​ ​rates​ ​aside,​ ​at​ ​the​ ​end​ ​of​ ​the​ ​day​ ​most​ ​films​ ​are​ ​shot​ ​at 24fps​ ​and​ ​displayed​ ​around​ ​2K.​ ​So​ ​how​ ​does​ ​the​ ​image​ ​look?

Honestly?​ ​Great.

The​ ​short​ ​film​ ​they​ ​showed​ ​at​ ​the​ ​launch​ ​event​ ​directed​ ​by​ ​Joseph​ ​Kosinski​ ​and​ ​shot​ ​by​ ​Claudio Miranda,​ ​ASC​ ​was​ ​simple​ ​in​ ​execution​ ​and​ ​story​ ​but​ ​rather​ ​impressive​ ​visually.​ ​It​ ​was​ ​lit​ ​mostly by​ ​practicals​ ​indoors​ ​at​ ​night,​ ​and​ ​by​ ​the​ ​sun​ ​outside​ ​during​ ​the​ ​day.​ ​The​ ​latitude​ ​of​ ​this​ ​camera is​ ​nothing​ ​to​ ​sneeze​ ​at,​ ​coming​ ​in​ ​at​ ​a​ ​reported​ ​15+​ ​stops,​ ​and​ ​the​ ​color​ ​science​ ​is​ ​refreshingly different​ ​for​ ​Sony​ ​while​ ​also​ ​exceeding​ ​the​ ​BT.2020​ ​gamut.​ ​Also,​ ​if​ ​you​ ​find​ ​yourself​ ​becoming tired​ ​of​ ​the​ ​sensor​ ​in​ ​the​ ​VENICE,​ ​the​ ​block​ ​is​ ​built​ ​in​ ​such​ ​a​ ​way​ ​that​ ​when​ ​they​ ​release​ ​a​ ​new sensor​ ​for​ ​the​ ​body​ ​you​ ​can​ ​just​ ​unbolt​ ​the​ ​old​ ​one​ ​(in​ ​the​ ​field​ ​no​ ​less)​ ​and​ ​throw​ ​on​ ​the​ ​new one​ ​as​ ​it’s​ ​self-contained.​ ​No​ ​muss,​ ​no​ ​fuss.​ ​Very​ ​cool,​ ​if​ ​they’re​ ​able​ ​to​ ​stick​ ​to​ ​the​ ​one​ ​body​ ​for longer​ ​than​ ​a​ ​few​ ​iterations.

I’ve​ ​never​ ​hated​ ​the​ ​look​ ​of​ ​Sony’s​ ​cameras,​ ​even​ ​if​ ​I​ ​wouldn’t​ ​necessarily​ ​choose​ ​them​ ​first,​ ​but this​ ​new​ ​sensor​ ​puts​ ​them​ ​somewhere​ ​away​ ​from​ ​the​ ​sometimes​ ​videoy​ ​look​ ​of​ ​their​ ​previous offerings​ ​and​ ​more​ ​towards​ ​the​ ​color​ ​of​ ​the​ ​ALEXA.​ ​Both​ ​Joseph​ ​and​ ​Claudio​ made comments about​ ​how well​ ​the​ ​skin​ ​tones​ ​rendered​ ​straight​ ​out​ ​of​ ​the​ ​camera​ ​- requiring​ ​very​ ​little​ ​post​ ​work​ ​to​ ​get right -​ ​citing​ ​a​ ​pleasant​ ​lack​ ​of​ ​red​ ​and​ ​magenta.

In​ ​regards​ ​to​ ​latitude,​ ​Sony​ ​admitted​ ​they​ ​hadn’t​ ​fully​ ​measured​ ​it​ ​yet​ ​but​ ​are​ ​confident​ ​in​ ​their 15+​ ​stop​ ​number.​ ​From​ ​the​ ​example​ ​footage,​ ​I’d​ ​say​ ​that’s​ ​probably​ ​accurate:​ ​outdoor​ ​scenes​ ​in a​ ​dark​ ​black​ ​car​ ​with​ ​a​ ​black​ ​interior​ ​rendered​ ​the​ ​full​ ​range​ ​of​ ​lows​ ​and​ ​highs​ ​easily,​ ​looking directly​ ​into​ ​the​ ​sun​ ​demonstrated​ ​a​ ​very​ ​gentle​ ​highlight​ ​rolloff,​ ​and​ ​scenes​ ​lit​ ​only​ ​by​ ​overhead fluorescents​ ​showed​ ​little​ ​sign​ ​of​ ​sensor​ ​noise​ ​which​ ​was​ ​only​ ​made​ ​apparent​ ​in​ ​the​ ​1000nit showing​ ​of​ ​the​ ​film​ ​on​ ​a​ ​giant,​ ​almost​ ​theater-sized​ ​HDR​ ​LCD​ ​screen.​ ​Even​ ​so,​ ​the​ ​noise​ ​is more​ ​“filmic”​ ​than​ ​usual​ ​and​ ​isn’t​ ​as​ ​distracting​ ​as​ ​one​ ​might​ ​think.​ ​With​ ​a​ ​base​ ​ISO​ ​of​ ​500, that’s​ ​pretty​ ​impressive.​ ​We’re​ ​a​ ​long​ ​way​ ​from​ ​the​ ​low-light​ ​video​ ​look​ ​of​ C​​ollateral​​ ​here. 

So​ ​you’ve​ ​got​ ​a​ ​great​ ​image​ ​to​ ​work​ ​with,​ ​what’s​ ​the​ ​workflow​ ​like?​ ​The​ ​VENICE​ ​touts​ ​a​ ​few codec​ ​options,​ ​including​ ​4:2:2​ ​10bit​ ​ProRes​ ​HD​ ​for​ ​those​ ​looking​ ​to​ ​keep​ ​things​ ​blissfully simple,​ ​all​ ​the​ ​way​ ​up​ ​to​ ​16bit​ ​Linear​ ​RAW​ ​and​ ​Sony’s​ ​X-OCN​ ​16bit​ ​“Original​ ​Camera​ ​Negative” format,​ ​which​ ​they​ ​say​ ​results​ ​in​ ​an​ ​indistinguishable​ ​image​ ​from​ ​RAW​ ​but​ ​ends​ ​up​ ​being​ ​2/3rds the​ ​file​ ​size.​ ​Unfortunately​ ​you’ll​ ​need​ ​their​ ​AXS-R7​ ​recorder​ ​for​ ​that​ ​privilege.​ ​For​ ​those​ ​who don’t​ ​need​ ​the​ ​extended​ ​range​ ​offered​ ​in​ ​those​ ​two​ ​formats,​ ​you’re​ ​using​ ​SxS​ ​or​ ​AXSM​ ​cards. However​ ​if​ ​you​ ​needed​ ​you​ ​can​ ​run​ ​the​ ​R7​ ​and​ ​the​ ​cards​ ​simultaneously​ ​recording​ ​two separate​ ​formats.

One​ ​lovely​ ​feature​ ​which​ ​I​ ​hope​ ​Sony​ ​gets​ ​due​ ​credit​ ​for​ ​is​ ​the​ ​addition​ ​of​ ​an​ ​internal​ ​8-step​ ​ND filter​ ​system.​ ​Something​ ​I​ ​love​ ​about​ ​the​ ​Canon​ ​Cinema​ ​cameras​ ​(which​ ​I​ ​personally​ ​own)​ ​is​ ​the ND​ ​filter​ ​wheel,​ ​and​ ​Sony​ ​has​ ​more​ ​than​ ​doubled​ ​the​ ​options​ ​with​ ​the​ ​ability​ ​to​ ​adjust​ ​ND​ ​in one-stop​ ​increments​ ​between​ ​0.3​ ​and​ ​2.4​ ​with​ ​no​ ​color​ ​or​ ​IR​ ​shift.​ ​For​ ​those​ ​of​ ​you​ ​who​ ​don’t know,​ ​that’s​ ​both​ ​impressive​ ​mechanically​ ​and​ ​a​ ​huge,​ ​huge​ ​timesaver​ ​in​ ​the​ ​field.​ ​Now,​ ​the​ ​DP can​ ​selectively​ ​choose​ ​their​ ​DoF​ ​on​ ​the​ ​fly​ ​without​ ​having​ ​to​ ​mess​ ​about​ ​with​ ​the​ ​mattebox​ ​or worry​ ​about​ ​damaging​ ​the​ ​expensive​ ​glass​ ​filters.

On​ ​the​ ​monitoring​ ​side​ ​we’ve​ ​got​ ​a​ ​really​ ​nice​ ​1080p​ ​eyepiece​ ​made​ ​specifically​ ​for​ ​the VENICE,​ ​as​ ​well​ ​as​ ​four​ ​4K​ ​SDI​ ​outs,​ ​an​ ​HD​ ​SDI​ ​out,​ ​and​ ​one​ ​HDMI​ ​out.​ ​Thankfully,​ ​the camera​ ​info​ ​is​ ​​outside​ ​​of​ ​the​ ​image​ ​so​ ​you​ ​don’t​ ​have​ ​to​ ​guess​ ​what’s​ ​under​ ​the​ ​GUI​ ​as​ ​seen​ ​on other​ ​cameras.​ ​The​ ​settings​ ​are​ ​accessed​ ​via​ ​the​ ​aforementioned​ ​“familiar”​ ​menu​ ​controls​ ​on the​ ​assistant​ ​side​ ​of​ ​the​ ​camera,​ ​with​ ​all​ ​but​ ​the​ ​Menu​ ​and​ ​MLUT​ ​controls​ ​accessible​ ​by​ ​the operator​ ​on​ ​the​ ​other​ ​side.

All​ ​in​ ​all,​ ​Sony​ ​has​ ​delivered​ ​something​ ​rather​ ​remarkable​ ​here.​ ​While​ ​it​ ​doesn’t​ ​necessarily change​ ​the​ ​game” ​the​ ​way​ ​the​ ​RED​ ​or​ ​ALEXA​ ​did​ ​years​ ​ago,​ ​it​ ​does​ ​seem​ ​to​ ​position​ ​itself​ ​as next​ ​in​ ​line​ ​behind​ ​them​ ​in​ ​the​ ​grand​ ​scope​ ​of​ ​cinematic​ ​production.​ ​The​ ​image​ ​produced​ ​by​ ​the​ ​Sony​ ​VENICE​ ​solidly​ ​places​ ​itself​ ​as​ ​a​ ​high-end competitive​ ​option​ ​to​ ​Arri​ ​and​ ​RED.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

ART OF THE CUT with Oscar Winner Alan Heim, ACE

Kenny McMillan

Kenny McMillan is the founder and director of OWL BOT Digital Cinema located in West LA. His work spans the Internet from Vimeo to YouTube netting dozens of views. He’s previously worked as a local photographer for Red Bull.

You Might Also Like

Sony Unveils VENICE, its Full-Frame Flagship Cinema Camera

Sony Unveils VENICE, its Full-Frame Flagship Cinema Camera

September 06, 2017
Art Of The Shot: Jody Eldred Emmy Award-Winning DOP and Director

Art Of The Shot: Jody Eldred Emmy Award-Winning DOP and Director

June 13, 2017
Cine Gear Expo: Three Cameras

Cine Gear Expo: Three Cameras

June 05, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails