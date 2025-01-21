Improvement in image quality when applying User LUTs for the Alpha 1 II and Alpha 9 III are some of the changes introduced with the firmware updates, now available from Sony.

This month Sony announced new firmware updates for the Alpha 1 II (Ver. 2.00), Alpha 1 (Ver. 3.00), and Alpha 9 III (Ver. 3.00) cameras. These firmware versions bring varying updates to shooting, movie, and operability functions, as well as added compatibility for Sony’s evolving Camera Authenticity Solution.

In terms of movie functions, besides the improvement in image quality when applying User LUTs for the Alpha 1 II and Alpha 9 III, the Alpha 1 received an update that allows for automatic still image creation with Shot Marks from movie frames after recordings.

Among the updates in the photography section is the new ability to use shutter speeds up to 1/80000 seconds at all aperture values when Exp. Value Expand is set to “On” for the Alpha 9 III. Use of “Focus Magnifier” and “Auto Magnifier in MF” in Bright Monitoring mode was also updated on the Alpha 9 III camera, as well as the Alpha 1. This model also received focus bracket support for continuous shooting while automatically shifting the focus position and additional settings for exposure value adjustments and number of shots in the exposure bracketing.

Common to all the cameras is the expansion of the use of Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution. The new firmware updates bring compatibility with the Alpha 1 II, Alpha 1, and Alpha 9 III. The expansion includes the launch of an Image Validation Site and the Digital Signature Upgrade License, designed for select news organisations and their staff photographers.

The service is designed to enhance the implementation of C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), particularly within the news industry, by providing additional authenticity information and introducing a streamlined workflow for professionals requiring higher content verification standards. As a member of the C2PA Steering Committee, Sony plays a leading role in developing these standards and driving their broader implementation.