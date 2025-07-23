The new Sony PXW-Z300 is the world’s first camcorder to embed digital signatures directly into video files, to address the evolving needs of the content creation industry, including the growing demand for content authenticity.

A flagship handheld XDCAM camcorder, the PXW-Z300 features 1/2-inch 4K 3-CMOS Exmor R sensors, the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine, and a dedicated AI-processing unit. This model comes equipped with a professional lens system that includes three independent manual control rings. Ideal for a wide range of applications including news, sports, corporate, faith, events, documentary, live programming, and reality, the new camcorder is planned to be available in fall 2025.

The PXW-Z300 combines, Sony claims, “exceptional image quality, a 17x optical zoom lens, and Electronic Variable ND filter, with versatile operational capabilities. In addition to high-quality 4K 60p recording, it features AI-powered subject recognition for precise autofocus performance. The camera introduces a new articulating Flexible LCD Arm for adaptable capturing styles and a Side V-Mount that allows smartphones or data transmitters to be securely attached.”

The PXW-Z300 is the world’s first camcorder – according to Sony data and as of July 2025 – to embed digital signatures directly into video files, enabling content authentication to address the evolving needs of the content creation industry, including the growing demand for content authenticity. The camera supports the C2PA standard for recording authenticity information. Recording authenticity information in video content requires a separate upgrade license. This license is available in limited regions and is compatible with the MP4 video format.

This new feature is announced following Sony’s recent confirmation that the company has plans to expand support for video content after fall 2025 as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting trusted digital media. By expanding authenticity initiatives from still images to video, Sony contributes to the growing need for improved content reliability demanded by news organizations in recent years. Together with activities on the C2PA steering committee, Sony aims to further contribute to improving content reliability in the media field.

The PXW-Z300’s network functionality has been enhanced through improved communication device integration, which supports modern production workflows that utilize 5G and cloud technologies. This enables live streaming from shooting locations and efficient file transfer over networks.

“This latest camcorder has new enhancements, including content authenticity capabilities, that will be very beneficial for those in the news and production industry, whether they’re capturing action-packed content, breaking stories, or producing educational documentaries,” said Kento Sayama, Deputy Head, Media Segment, Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics.

The PXW-Z300 supports various recording formats designed for a wide range of video production applications, including news footage and documentaries. It offers standard support for MXF file recording in formats adopted by the XDCAM series, such as MPEG HD422, XAVC Intra (4K/HD 4:2:2 10bit), and XAVC Long (4K 4:2:0 8bit/HD 4:2:2 10bit), as well as MP4 proxy recording in HEVC.

The camera also accommodates diverse looks. In addition to S-Cinetone, ITU709, and 709tone available in Sony’s Cinema Line series, XDCAM, and HDC series, it supports HLG Live, HLG Mild, HLG Natural, and user 3D LUTs. Users can import custom 3D LUTs (.cube files) from memory cards.

The camera is compatible with Sony’s mobile application “Monitor & Control,” which supports multi-camera shooting by allowing angle confirmation, camera settings adjustment, and remote operation from smartphones or tablet devices.

Additionally, the camcorder enables the recording of up to four channels of audio – including shotgun microphones and Sony’s UWP-series of wireless microphones – via XLR inputs and the Multi Interface shoe. Future support will provide proxy 4-channel audio recording.

The PXW-Z300 is being exhibited for the first time at the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition 2025 (BIRTV), in Beijing, China.