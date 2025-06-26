Sony Electronics announced the beta release of Camera Verify, a new feature of its Camera Authenticity Solution that enables external sharing of image authenticity information via a dedicated URL.

As AI-generated and manipulated content becomes increasingly sophisticated, the need for trusted, verifiable imagery has never been greater. Meet Sony’s Camera Verify, now for stills… but support for video content is next.

A new feature of its Camera Authenticity Solution, Camera Verify has been developed to help news organizations address the growing challenge of verifying the authenticity of digital images in the age of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The beta feature enables external sharing of image authenticity information via a dedicated URL.

Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution, or CAS for short, is a system that enables more sophisticated verification of the authenticity of image content, to news organisations and photojournalists. As the company noted when launching the system, “while the rapid evolution and spread of generative AI bring new possibilities for creative expression, there are concerns about the negative impact of generated images. The dissemination of fake images affects not only news organisations and journalists, but society as a whole.”

In response to this challenge, Sony launched Camera Authenticity Solution, which embeds C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) digital signatures and Sony’s proprietary 3D depth information directly into the image. This solution records C2PA digital signatures and Sony’s proprietary 3D depth information in the camera at the moment of capture, allowing the image’s authenticity information to be verified on the Image Validation Site. The Image Validation Site (paid service) provided by Sony will initially be offered to select news organizations.

With the newly added “Camera Verify” Beta, news organizations can issue external sharing URLs for images with embedded digital signatures, allowing third parties to view verification results through reliable URLs directly issued by the verification site. With this feature, the organizations can select specific authenticity items to share during the content publication and distribution process, enabling faster dissemination of credible, verifiable content.

In addition, the Digital Signature Upgrade License—which allows for embedding digital signatures directly into images captured with supported Sony cameras—is now available for purchase via the Camera Authenticity Solution website, expanding accessibility to more professionals.

Sony plans to expand support for video content after fall 2025 as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting trusted digital media. Together with activities on the C2PA steering committee, Sony aims to further contribute to improving content reliability in the media field.