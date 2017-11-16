Sony Unlocks Full-Frame Capture On The VENICE

Professionals Called For The Firmware To Be Released Sooner

By Brian Hallett November 16, 2017 News, Uncategorised

After the initial announcement of Sony’s new cinema camera, the VENICE, cinematographers, and directors called for Sony to release the VENICE with its Full-Frame 24x36mm image capture sooner than later and Sony listened. The immediate demand for Full-Frame capture was clear. The VENICE, with an optional license, will support Full-Frame 24x36mm recording from day one. The VENICE is expected to ship February 2018. If you have yet to see the footage from the camera then check out the short film “Dig,” which was shot on the VENICE.

Here is what Sony says about the VENICE and its Full-Frame Sensor. “VENICE is equipped with a 36x24mm full-frame image sensor, designed specifically for the demands and performance of high-end cinematography, and can capture images up to a maximum resolution of 6048 x 4032*. By switching imager modes, VENICE can natively support Super35 24.9×18.7mm, 4096 x 3024 resolution (equivalent to 4-perforation motion picture film) and Super35 24.9×14.0mm 4096 x 2160 resolution (equivalent to 3-perforation motion picture film). In other words, VENICE’s new full-frame sensor can capture in almost any format, including full 18mm-height Super35 Anamorphic and spherical and full-frame 24mm-height Anamorphic and spherical*. Almost any aspect ratio can be conjured up: 1.85:1, 2.39:1, 17:9, the list goes on in full-frame* or Super35.”

According to Sony, “Filmmakers can now benefit immediately from VENICE’s maximum potential, including 24x36mm Full-Frame 6K recording in Sony’s established 16-bit acquisition format, X-OCN, when used with Sony’s AXS-R7 recorder. In addition to Full Frame image capture, Sony plans an extensive roadmap of features planned to be implemented in future firmware upgrades.”

