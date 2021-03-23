Sony: three new G Lenses to the full frame E-mount line-up

Sony is on a roll, with the announcement of three new lenses in the FE full-frame lens mount, the FE 24mm F2.8 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G, and the FE 50mm F2.5 G, ideal for photography and video

Sony has a new trio of G Lenses to its full frame E-mount cameras, all designed with the same small size (2.68″ in diameter x 1.77″ long) and all three at the budget-friendly price of $599.99.

Sony Electronics Inc. has announced the addition of three new G Lenses to its impressive E-mount line-up – the FE 50mm F2.5 G (model SEL50F25G), FE 40mm F2.5 G (model SEL40F25G) and FE 24mm F2.8 G (model SEL24F28G). All three lenses deliver high image quality and beautiful bokeh in a lightweight and compact design, perfect for photographers and videographers needing high image quality combined with easy mobility.

When paired with a Sony full-frame or APS-C camera, all three lenses offer high resolution, intuitive operability, and fast, precise and quiet AF (autofocus) capabilities. The lenses were designed for a wide range of photo and video uses including portraiture, landscape, street photography and more.

“At Sony we are constantly innovating to develop the best tools that allow photographers and video creators to realize their artistic vision,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “With these three dynamic lenses, our customers can capture a wide range of perspectives with the excellent resolution and beautiful bokeh that Sony’s G lenses are known for.”

Excelent to use with a gimbal

As a set, the FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G deliver an ideal focal length for any shoot, from wide-angle landscapes or establishing shots on the 24mm, to a closer versatile perspective with the 40mm and a normal field of view ideal for portraits and closer shots on the 50mm. With their intuitive operability and superb build quality, this lens set is perfect for a variety of needs for any content creator.

The three lenses are all the same size (2.68 in diameter x 1.77 in), all have the same filter diameter (49mm) and are almost all the same weight (FE 50mm F2.5 G 6.1 oz, FE 40mm F2.5 G 6.1 oz and FE 24mm F2.8 G 5.7 oz), allowing the user to easily switch between all three lenses when using a gimbal without needing to rebalance each time. Moreover, each lens focuses internally, which means the front element does not move in and out to focus, enabling all three lenses to balance well when using a gimbal. They all feature the same stylish exterior design with focal lengths that are clearly marked to easily switch from lens to lens.

High resolution in a compact design

The FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G combine the high image quality of a G Lens with a compact and lightweight form factor. The image quality is achieved by state-of-the-art optics using aspherical elements and ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements[i], delivering high resolution and suppressing color fringing from corner to corner, even from the widest aperture, with a shallow depth of field.

The stunning bokeh of the G lenses is achieved with the optimization of a circular aperture and is delivered at the widest point of each lens (FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G, and the FE 24mm F2.8 G).

Focus distances

The FE 50mm F2.5 G has a minimum focus distance of 0.35m (AF) / 0.31m (MF) and maximum magnification of up to 0.18x (AF) / 0.21x (MF), which is ideal for a variety of shooting environments and subjects.

The FE 40mm F2.5 G has a minimum focus distance of 0.28m (AF) / 0.25m (MF) and maximum magnification of up to 0.20x (AF) / 0.23x (MF). Particularly for movie shooting, 40mm is the preferred angle of view as it corresponds to the natural field of vision. For stills, 40mm allows subjects to stand out against backgrounds.

With a wide 24mm angle of view, the FE 24mm F2.8 G has a minimum focus distance of 0.24m (AF) / 0.18m (MF) and maximum magnification of up to 0.13x (AF) / 0.19x (MF), the user can easily shoot close-ups with a blurred background.

High operability and reliability

The lenses feature a focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and aperture click switch for ideal operability. The focus hold button is customizable from the camera menu and can be assigned based on users’ preferences. The aperture ring provides an intuitive and direct feel, compared to operating the aperture from the camera body. The aperture also provides switchable click stops that can be turned off for movie shooting using the aperture click switch. Furthermore, with Linear Response MF, the focus ring responds precisely and linearly when focusing manually, so control feels immediate and intuitive, directly reflecting the intent of the photographer and allowing delicate focus adjustments.

The aluminum exterior ensures a premium, sophisticated finish and provides increased strength and durability. Conveniently, the diameter of the filter threads on the hood and the lens barrel are equal at 49mm (this does not apply to FE 24mm F2.8 G), allowing the same cap and filter to be attached to both the hood and the lens barrel. The lenses are also designed to be dust and moisture resistant to ensure usability in any outdoor environment.

Price and availability

The FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G feature two linear motors to deliver fast, precise AF with excellent tracking performance which is maintained despite instantaneous changes in subject motion – making the lens ideal for tracking moving subjects. The AF is also quiet, so works for both still and movie shooting.

The FE 50mm F2.5 G will be available in May and will be sold for approximately $600.00 USD and $800.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

The FE 40mm F2.5 G will be available in May and will be sold for approximately $600.00 USD and $800.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

The FE 24mm F2.8 G will be available in May and will be sold for approximately $600.00 USD and $800.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

This new trio follows the recent release of Sony’s 60th E-mount lens, announced by ProVideo Coalition, which was a first for Sony, as the FE 50mm is the company’s first F1.2 lens for the α brand, a prime featuring features as aperture ring with a click on/off switch, making it ideal for video.