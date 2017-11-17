Sony Tech Tip Video Series: Getting To Know Your LMD Monitor

Until the end of December, Sony Professional will roll out all new tech tip videos offering quick tech tips related to monitors and production. Just like the first installments, these videos feature Sony’s own Joseph Schimizzi, an engineer with Sony, as the host and tech maven who will help production staffs navigate their way to using Sony equipment, which can be a little complicated. Any help is very much appreciated.

These Sony Tech Tip videos will be released weekly and the first two for fall 2017 are already on Sony Professional Solutions American’s YouTube page. So far topics range from LMD Monitor metadata to pixel shift. Initially, Sony’s Tech Tips started to roll out in February 2017 meaning Sony users have five older videos they can watch if they so desired, or as they pine for Sony to release the next new Tech Tip.

These helpful lessons should come in handy in the field and during production. Anyone who will be using any of Sony’s LMD monitors will find the lessons helpful since the features on these monitors can be pretty dense to the average customer. Essentially, Sony wants their customers to fully understand the LMD Monitors and how they work with Sony’s CineAlta camera line. This makes perfect sense. This new round of Tech Tips seems to be diving into more and more complicated technical details. If you are new to one of Sony’s LMD Monitors then it might be wise to start with the first video.

