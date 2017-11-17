Sony Tech Tip Video Series: Getting To Know Your LMD Monitor

Technical information abounds for those looking to fully understand the features in their Sony monitor

By Brian Hallett November 17, 2017 News

Until the end of December, Sony Professional will roll out all new tech tip videos offering quick tech tips related to monitors and production. Just like the first installments, these videos feature Sony’s own Joseph Schimizzi, an engineer with Sony, as the host and tech maven who will help production staffs navigate their way to using Sony equipment, which can be a little complicated. Any help is very much appreciated.

These Sony Tech Tip videos will be released weekly and the first two for fall 2017 are already on Sony Professional Solutions American’s YouTube page. So far topics range from LMD Monitor metadata to pixel shift. Initially, Sony’s Tech Tips started to roll out in February 2017 meaning Sony users have five older videos they can watch if they so desired, or as they pine for Sony to release the next new Tech Tip.

These helpful lessons should come in handy in the field and during production. Anyone who will be using any of Sony’s LMD monitors will find the lessons helpful since the features on these monitors can be pretty dense to the average customer. Essentially, Sony wants their customers to fully understand the LMD Monitors and how they work with Sony’s CineAlta camera line. This makes perfect sense. This new round of Tech Tips seems to be diving into more and more complicated technical details. If you are new to one of Sony’s LMD Monitors then it might be wise to start with the first video.

Sony

 

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Blackmagic used for documentaries about Robbie Williams and George Michael

Train your eyes to see color, the easy way

Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. First and foremost, Brian is a cameraman and since 1999 his skills have allowed him to work for Spike TV, NBC, Fox, and CBS.

You Might Also Like

Sony Unlocks Full-Frame Capture On The VENICE
News

Sony Unlocks Full-Frame Capture On The VENICE

After the initial announcement of Sony’s new cinema camera, the VENICE, cinematographers, and directors...
Blackmagic Design Announces Updates to Micro Studio Camera 4K And More
News

Blackmagic Design Announces Updates to Micro Studio Camera 4K And More

Blackmagic seems to have a firmware update for just about everything they make. Well,...
Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 14.1
News

Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 14.1

Alright, Alright, Alright, Blackmagic Design has released the latest version of the color grading...
Blackmagic Updates its Video Assist and Video Assist 4K
News

Blackmagic Updates its Video Assist and Video Assist 4K

Blackmagic Design has updated their Video Assist 4K LCD monitor/recorder. This time they have improved...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz