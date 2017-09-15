Lighting fast AF, 24 fps continuous shooting for photos, a versatile 24-600mm in a compact body, that’s what the newest member of the Sony Cyber-shot RX family of cameras has to offer.

Sony introduces the RX10 IV as the camera offering the world’s fastest – as of September 2017 – AF speed, with 24 fps continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking. A first for Sony’s RX10 series of cameras, the new RX10 IV model features a Fast Hybrid AF system that combines the respective advantages of 315 phase-detection AF points covering approximately 65% of the sensor and contrast-detection AF to ultimately enable the camera to lock focus in as little as 0.03 seconds. This high speed focusing complements the extensive range of the versatile lens, a 24-600mm3 F2.4-F4 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T*, ensuring all subjects can be captured with precise detail and clarity.

Additionally, for the first time in a Cyber-shot camera, the RX10 IV model employs High-density Tracking AF technology. This advanced technology, which had only been previously available in a select few of Sony’s acclaimed line of α interchangeable lens cameras, concentrates AF points around a subject to improve tracking and focus accuracy, allowing even the most unpredictable subjects including fast-moving athletes and birds in flight to be captured with ease.

“Our customers have been asking for an RX10 series camera with Sony’s latest innovations in AF performance, and we’ve delivered with the RX10 IV model,” said Neal Manowitz, Vice President of Digital Imaging at Sony Electronics. “With its unmatched combination of AF speed and tracking, continuous shooting performance, extensive range of up to 600mm and outstanding video quality, the RX10 IV delivers more flexibility in a singular package than anything else in market. It is perhaps the most versatile ‘all in one’ camera that Sony has ever created, offering a seemingly endless amount of creative possibilities for photographers and videographers.”

When it comes to video, the RX10 IV is the latest Cyber-shot RX camera to offer the advantages of 4K (QFHD 3840 x 2160) movie recording, with a difference: its Fast Hybrid AF system offers about 2x faster focusing speed compared to the RX10 III.

In 4K mode, the new RX10 IV utilizes full pixel readout without pixel binning, capturing approximately 1.7x more information than is required for 4K movie output to ensure that all the finest details are captured accurately. The camera utilizes the XAVC S9 codec, recording video at a high data rate of up to 100 Mbps depending on shooting mode. Users have the option of shooting at either 24p or 30p in 4K mode (100 Mbps), or in frame rates of up to 120p in Full HD mode.

The new camera also has a variety of other professional caliber video features including Picture Profile, S-Log3/S-Gamut3, Gamma Display Assist, Proxy recording, Time Code / User Bit and more, as well as input for external microphone and output for headphone monitoring.

Also in the video department, super slow motion video recording is available, with an extended duration of about 4 seconds (in quality priority mode) and 7 seconds (in shoot time priority). This unique feature gives users the ability to choose among 960fps, 480fps and 240 fps frame rates and among 60p, 30p and 24p playback formats.

Inside the RX10 IV you’ll find the latest 1.0-type 20.1 MP Exmor RS CMOS stacked image sensor with DRAM chip along with a powerful BIONZ X image processor and front-end LSI. These key components all work together to maximize overall speed of operation and performance, ultimately ensuring the highest possible image and video quality throughout the entire range of the 24-600mm lens.

Image quality and AF speed, accuracy and control are intrinsically connected, so the new RX10 IV camera includes an enhanced version of the popular Eye AF, Touch Focus and Focus Range Limiter. AF-ON setting is also assignable, as well as multiple AF modes including AF-S, AF-C and AF-A, which can be easily adjusted based on user preferences and shooting situations.

An ideal complement to the AF system, the RX10 IV offers continuous high-speed shooting at up to 24 fps with full AF/AE tracking, with an impressive buffer limit of up to 249 images. With the significant improvements in processing power for the new camera, EVF display lag during continuous shooting has been substantially reduced, allowing shooters to capture the decisive moment with ultimate confidence. Also, for convenience during image playback, continuously shot images can be displayed in groups instead of individual shots.

The RX10 IV also has a high speed Anti-Distortion Shutter (maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32000 second) that reduces the “rolling shutter” effect commonly experienced with fast moving subjects, and can shoot completely silently in all modes, including continuous high speed shooting, when electronic shutter is engaged. A mechanical shutter mode is also available as well if required by the user.

Externally, the camera features Sony’s latest 3.0-type 1.44M dot tiltable LCD screen with Touch Focus and Touch Pad function – another first for Cyber-shot RX series – for quick and smooth focusing operation, and WhiteMagic technology, ensuring that LCD viewing is bright and clear in even the harshest outdoor lighting conditions. Additionally, it is equipped with an approx. 2.35M dot high-contrast XGA OLED Tru-Finder, ensuring true-to-life image preview and playback functionality. Triple lens rings for aperture, zoom and focus are also available, with a completely quiet, smooth option for the aperture ring that is ideal for video shooters.

To enhance customization, “My Menu” functionality has been added, allowing up to 30 frequently used menu items to be custom registered. Menus are color coded for easier recognition and navigation, and a new Movie Settings menu has been introduced to improve the overall video shooting experience.

The lens is an essential element of any camera and for the Cyber-shot RX10 IV Sony uses a 24-600mm3 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens with a large maximum aperture of F2.4-F4.0, helping it achieve outstanding image quality throughout the entire zoom range, all the way up to ultra-telephoto. It includes a super ED (extra-low dispersion) glass element and ED aspherical lenses to minimize chromatic aberration, and ZEISS T* Coating to minimize flare and ghosting.

The lens also has built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilization that helps to reduce camera shake and image blur. When the feature is activated, it is equivalent to an approximate 4.5 steps shutter speed improvement. Additionally, with a minimum focusing distance of 72 cm (2.36 ft) and 0.49x maximum magnification at a fully extended 600mm, the lens is capable of producing amazingly detailed tele-macro images.

Dust and moisture resistant, offering Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth, the new Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV camera will ship in October for about $1,700 US and $2,200 CA.

