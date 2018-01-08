First announced at IFA 2017, the RX0 compact camera get new wired and wireless multi-camera solutions, enabling more flexibility, creativity and operability for today’s creators.

The ultra-compact camera, with a body measuring approximately 59mm x 40.5mm x 29.8mm and weighing just 110g, brings the imaging quality of Sony’s acclaimed RX camera line-up to a robust, waterproof camera whose miniature dimensions allow for all-round versatility. Whether used as a single unit or combined together with additional RX0 cameras in multi-angle, multi-view shooting situations, the camera is a powerful tool able to capture unique moments. For flexible mounting options in tight spaces, the camera features a complete symmetrical lens position and an image flip function, adding to its wide range of creative potential.

The compact RX0 camera offers two different types of solutions for multiple camera shooting and control, including a wired solution for precisely accurate camera synchronisation and control, and a wireless solution for added convenience and flexibility.

Now Sony has announced a new accessory Camera Control Box (model CCB-WD1) that connects to the RX0 – system software update for RX0 (scheduled in January 2018) is required – and enables PC control with web browser using a computer (recommended) via wired IP (internet protocol) connection. By converting control signal to IP, camera settings can be reliably controlled from a single connected PC from any location. A wired connection also allows seamless control and synchronisation of multiple pairs of RX0 cameras and Camera Control Boxes – up to 100 units in total – enabling creators to produce high quality movie effects like “bullet-time” or virtual reality, or to shoot high profile events from unique angles. According to Sony, depending on the specifications of the equipment to be used, the number of devices that can be connected will change. Up to 100 units connection have been tested (based on Sony tests).

When using multiple pairs of RX0 cameras and camera control boxes, settings of all connected cameras can be changed simultaneously, and can be triggered to all start/stop recording at the same time. Additionally, a video sync function is also available, allowing timing to synchronised between all connected cameras. This reduces any time gaps between cameras and supports the process of stitching multiple images together to create special effects.

Files can also be transferred directly to the connected PC, with the ability to assign and change file names to avoid any confusion when dealing with multiple cameras. In total, up to 100vii separate RX0 cameras and CCB-WD1 Camera Control Boxes can be linked together for a live-view multi-camera feed. Additionally, via Camera Control Box, shooting settings and modes for all connected cameras can be easily programmed by the user.

The new CCB-WD1 Camera Control Box will ship in February 2018 priced at approximately £650

Sony’s latest version 6.2 of its PlayMemories Mobile application expands the multi-camera control capabilities when paired with the RX0. With the new version of the mobile application, users will be able to link their smartphone or tablet to up to 50 RX0 cameras via an access point to control them simultaneously. In addition to the current ability to change key camera settings, all connected cameras can be turned ON/OFF together, and users have the ability to control and shoot by separately assigned camera ‘groups’.

The new PlayMemories Mobile application version 6.2 will be available this January.

