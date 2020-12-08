Camera Remote SDK provides software developers a way for integrating Sony cameras in their solutions and applications.

Sony has launched a new automation software development kit (SDK), application library and support solution that is completely free of charge and is available for professional and personal use.

Sony’s Camera Remote SDK, which was first introduced in February 2020, as Sony’s Camera Remote API was archived, allows software developers to control Sony cameras remotely from a computer and to realize a number of functions, such as changing the camera settings, shutter release and live view monitoring in their software applications.

With the software development kit (SDK), software developers can, Sony adds, design bespoke applications tailored to business requirements, integrating professional Sony equipment for size-critical drone and speed camera systems, as well as other medical, education, army, government, and e-commerce functions.

Now Sony has launched a new automation software development kit (SDK), application library and support solution. These have been created for e-commerce and business-to-business organizations to help them simplify, speed up, and standardize product photography.

Access to Sony’s engineering resources

The new offering enables both large e-commerce firms and the host of dedicated service providers, used by smaller sales websites, to better automate imaging, and capture everything with a single click of a mouse. This includes still images, video and multi-camera 3D product shots at the resolution and compression needed by e-commerce websites; yet still benefit from the sensitivity and compactness of a mirrorless full-frame camera, such as Sony’s award-winning Alpha series.

Although the software is presented as a solution for e-commerce firms, nothing stops it, apparently, from being used by photographers who want to fully explore their Sony cameras compatible with the software development kit and offer their experience in the creation of product shots for clients.

In addition to the SDK, Sony Europe’s imaging division is also announcing a website resource for its B2B imaging customers, with the aim of better supporting them in the development of imaging applications. In some cases, direct access to Sony’s engineering resources can be used to create bespoke solutions for the customer or application library.

Multi-camera and macOS compatibility

The SDK enables virtually every facet of the camera and lens to be controlled and automated, for example the white balance, resolution, image compression, zoom, focus and video triggering. The new upgraded SDK (version 1.03) includes several features that directly address the e-commerce sector.

Multi-camera operation has been added, allowing e-commerce firms to precisely control the triggering of all cameras, allowing products to be captured from multiple angles; and packshot shooting.

Additionally, the SDK has gained support for macOS – the operating system most commonly used by product photography organizations, according to Sony. The SDK is also available for Windows and Linux operating systems.

Yasuo Baba, Director Digital Imaging, Sony Europe BV said: “This is a key part of Sony’s long-term vision. Sony’s Alpha range are the world’s most trusted mirrorless cameras, and this new move helps to back this up with the best software and the best support.

“By doing this we aim to make it easier and quicker for companies in e-commerce, and other B2B sectors, to automate every part of the image creation process.”

Sony is a market leader in mirrorless full-frame (35mm) cameras, with the company’s cameras renowned for their speed, image quality, resolution compactness and wide lens lineup.

The SDK can be used to control several cameras in the Sony Alpha range, including the ILCE-9M2, the ILCE-7RM4 and the ILCE-7SM3. It can also be used with the world’s smallest full-frame camera, the new 509g ILCE-7C. A full list of compatible cameras can be seen here.

These cameras all benefit from Sony’s renowned Exmor R and Exmor RS CMOS image sensors, which give resolutions from 12 to 61 MP; as well as Sony’s BIONZ image processing engine; and can be used with over 50 E-mount lenses.