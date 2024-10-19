Sony Electronics Inc. has released new firmware updates for its Camera Remote Toolkit, giving content creators more creative options and remote-control flexibility.

New versions of Sony’s Camera Remote SDK and Camera Remote Command increase number of compatible models, expand remote control options, and enhance video workflows.

Planned to be available this month of October 2024, the firmware Version 1.13 for the Camera Remote SDK and version 2024.1.0 of the Camera Remote Command give content creators more creative options and remote-control flexibility when working with Sony’s professional handheld, digital cinema, and Alpha interchangeable lens camera models. The new updates include:

Camera Remote SDK – Firmware Version 1.13, planned to be available October 2024

Additional Compatible Cameras: ZV-E10 II, PXW-Z200, HXR-NX800 (the SDK is also compatible with Sony’s ILX-LR1, ILCE-1, ILCE-9M3, ILCE-9M2, ILCE-7RM5, ILCE-7RM4A, ILCE-7RM4, ILCE-7CR, ILCE-7SM3, ILCE-7M4, ILCE-7CM2, ILCE-7C, ILCE-6700; BURANO (MPC-2610), ILME-FX6V/ILME-FX6T (Ver. 3.00 or later), ILME-FX3 (Ver. 2.00 or later), ILME-FX30, ZV-E1, DSC-RX0M2 (Ver. 3.00 or later).

Absolute Position Settings for Optical Zoom: allows users to move the zoom to a desired position with a single command prompt for a substantive time gain.

Remote Emulation: users can remotely receive display information from the camera including on-screen display. This provides the level of remote-control equivalent to a non-remote application.

Exposure Notification Timing Adjustment: provides an exposure signal in advance of shooting still imagery, giving creators the opportunity for an advanced synchronization scenario with flash lighting.

Enhanced Video Recording Workflows

Background File Transfer: remote control and file transfer can be performed simultaneously for maximum remote production efficiency.

Recorded Video Preview: users can review any section of a video remotely without having to transfer the entire file to a computer.

Remote Firmware Update (ILX-LR1 model only): users can now update the camera’s firmware remotely within the user When future firmware updates are released, they can be applied without disassembling the system. As of firmware version 1.13, this capability only applies to the Sony camera model ILX-LR1.

Camera Remote Command – Version 2024.1.0, planned to be available October 2024

Addition of Compatible Models: FX6, BURANO, α9 III, ZV-E10 II

PTP-IP Support: allows users and developers to control their Sony camera via Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for a USB cable and improving flexibility in terms of shooting positions and angles.

Supports More Than 100 New Commands: enables switching the memory card slot according to the situation, for both still images and video recordings, and adjusting the upper and lower limits of ISO AUTO to the shooting environment requirements.

Sony’s Camera Remote Toolkit takes complete control over Sony’s range of cameras and lenses in any environment with the Camera Remote SDK and Camera Remote Command.

Users can develop software that allows them to remotely change camera settings and perform live-view monitoring such as shutter release, framing, and focus. It can also be used for cutting-edge content creation, inspections, and surveys in a wide range of fields such as e-commerce, public institutions, medical care, and education.

Follow the link for more information and to download the Camera Remote Toolkit.