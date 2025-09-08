Creators’ App improves camera-to-the-cloud functionality with faster mobile transfers, and streamlined cloud workflow… and up to 20-camera Multi-view, through a paid plan function that supports macOS.

Sony Electronics announced significant upgrades to the M&C (Monitor & Control) app v2.4.0 and Creators’ App v3.1.0, extending the ecosystem across smartphones, tablets, and now Mac.

The new releases bring multi-camera monitoring and control of up to 20 cameras (single-camera monitoring using a Mac is free; multi-camera monitoring is a paid plan function. Supports macOS14.7 – 15.3), higher-fidelity monitoring via HDMI/UVC (with paid plan, compatible with Xperia and Sony PDT-FP1 only), and smoother camera-to-the-cloud handoff – so a single toolset can scale from a one-person operation to a production video village. Together, Monitor & Control and Creators’ App tighten the loop between control, capture, review, and delivery for mixed networks and on-the-go teams. ​

Supporting a wide and expanding number of Sony cameras these updates replace a patchwork of hardware third-party viewers, and ad-hoc sharing steps with a unified, tiered workflow that’s faster to set up, easier to use, and more resilient on real sets. Agencies gain reliable client monitors without full DIT builds; schools and broadcast programs can supervise multiple cameras from common devices; creator teams move from shoot to edit with fewer copies and less risk of missed shots or mislabeled takes. In short, fewer accessories, more oversight, and quicker paths from lens to timeline—whether the day calls for a compact two-camera interview, a 12-camera livestream, or rapid delivery for social and editorial. ​

Here is all the information shared by Sony about the new releases:

What’s new in Monitor & Control (v2.4.0) ​

Mac support (single-camera free; multi-camera on paid plan), macOS 14.7–15.3. ​

Multi-camera monitoring up to 20 units (Premium plan). ​

HDMI/UVC high-resolution monitoring (paid plan; Xperia and PDT-FP1 only). ​

Snapshot with embedded shooting data (paid plan) and assignable clip flags (OK/NG/KEEP). ​

Cropping & Framing on smartphones; Focus Map PiP; horizontal flip and full-screen live view during vertical monitoring. ​ ​

Supported cameras (as of Aug 2025): BURANO, PXW-Z300, PXW-Z200, HXR-NX800, FX6, FX3, FX2, FX30, α1 II, α1, α9 III, α7R V, α7S III, α7 IV, ZV-E1 (latest firmware required). ​ ​

Plans & availability for M&C ​

Free: core wired/wireless monitoring, exposure/focus controls, markers, de-squeeze, iPad multi-camera, Cropping & Framing, assignable flags ( Assignable flags currently supported on FX3/FX30. ​

Basic: $4.99/mo or $49.99/yr — adds Snapshot, simultaneous setting changes across cameras in multi-view, and HDMI/UVC high-resolution monitoring (Xperia only), plus up to 10 Cropping & Framing presets. ​

Premium: $22.99/mo or $229.90/yr — unlocks Mac multi-camera and scaling up to 20 cameras.

​Creators’ App Highlights: ​

Creators’ App v3.1.0 released Aug 25, 2025 with improved cloud-storage usability; supported camera list includes RX1R III (see product page for details). ​

Direct Ci Media Cloud upload: Upload from camera (no phone needed); not saved in Creators’ Cloud; long uploads may power off camera. ​

Supported: FX3 (v6.02+), FX2, FX30 (v5.02+), α7S III (v4.00+). ​

Camera → smartphone transfer: Wi-Fi or USB (USB 3.2 = faster, more stable). ​

Transfer while shooting: Continue capturing while media sends to phone/tablet. ​

Supported: FX3 (v6.00+), FX2, FX30 (v5.00+), α1 II, α1 (v3.00+), α9 III (v3.00+), α7R V (v3.00+), α7S III (v4.00+), α7 IV (v4.00+), α7CR (v2.00+), α7C II (v2.00+), α6700 (v2.00+), ZV-E1 (v2.00+), RX1R III, ILX-LR1 (v2.00+). ​

Transfer reliability: Interrupted transfers can resume; supports differential transfer and mid-transfer additions. ​

Clip preview before transfer: Review and send only selected clips. ​

Supported: FX3 (v6.00+), FX2, FX30 (v5.00+), α7S III (v4.00+), α7CR (v2.00+), α7C II (v2.00+), α6700 (v2.00+), RX1R III. ​

Cloud storage plans: ​

5 GB free (all members) ​

25 GB free (Sony camera owners) ​

100 GB paid ​

500 GB paid ​

Monitor & Control supported cameras and feature availability vary by firmware; see product pages for the latest compatibility. ​ ​ ​