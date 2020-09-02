Sony announced the launch of Cinema Line, a series of new camera products for content creators which will bring together Sony’s expertise in image quality and passion in digital cinema.

The new Cinema Line from Sony starts with three cameras, VENICE, FX9 and the upcoming FX6, to deliver the coveted cinematographic while extending beyond basic cinema camera and professional camcorder form factors.

Sony celebrates creators and visual storytellers, and the company is dedicated to enabling their extraordinary skill and talent. For decades Sony has worked with the creative community by providing support and supplying tools made by cinematographers for cinematographers. Now the company introduces a line of powerful creative tools designed to capture emotion in every frame and unleash the true power of visual storytelling from every corner of content creation.

The announcement of the launch of Cinema Line, is supported by a series of new camera products for content creators which will bring together Sony’s expertise in image quality, attention to detail, technology and passion in digital cinema. Cinema Line will deliver not only the coveted cinematographic look cultivated through extensive experience in digital cinema production, but also the enhanced operability and reliability that meet discerning creators’ various needs. The new series will extend beyond basic cinema camera and professional camcorder form factors.

In 2000, Sony released the ground-breaking HDW-F900. The HDW-F900 marked the beginning of digital cinema history as the world’s first 24p digital cinema camera. VENICE and other products followed in response to countless dialogues with cinematographers and image creators.

Sony FX6 for a wide spectrum of visual creators

Existing products in the Sony range will form part of the Cinema Line including VENICE and FX9. VENICE has become a first choice for digital movie production, and the FX9 has an outstanding track record in documentary production. The next step is a new model that will appeal to a wide spectrum of visual creators. Sony will be releasing and shipping this next addition to the range, the FX6 camera by the end of 2020.

According to Sony, “each of the Cinema Line cameras will evolve with user feedback: The FX9 Version 3 upgrade, available in 2021, will see the addition of the S700PTP (a protocol that realizes S700P over TCP/IP) allowing Remote Control of Sony’s camera, a Center Scan mode for Super 16mm lens and B4 Lens support with its adaptor as well as other features. In parallel, as of November 2020, the VENICE camera will see a couple of additional features in its V6.0 version which will improve its operability in broadcast and live environments.”

“At Sony, we celebrate and have the deepest respect for filmmakers, cinematographers, and storytellers. With Cinema Line, we’re tapping into our DNA from both the film industry and digital imaging prosumer market and combining it to develop new creative tools. This line of products will enable creators to push their creative boundaries further and capture the emotion in each and every frame.” says Claus Pfeifer, Head of Connected Content Acquisition, Media Solutions, Sony Professional Europe.