Stream live footage directly to major online platforms with easy set-up using Simple Live Streaming, an essential tool to connect with audiences using Wi-Fi. The new option will be available late 2019.

Both the PXW-Z90 and the HXR-NX80 offer broadcast quality 4K with advanced features such as high-speed auto focus, Instant HDR workflow, up to 960fps/1000fps super-slow motion and, soon, streaming via Wi-Fi. The palm-sized 4K HDR professional camcorders will receive the free firmware upgrade allowing Simple Live Streaming during 2019, opening a new workflow option for professionals using any of these camcorders.

Sony made the announcement during BroadcastAsia 2019, revealing that the camcorders will receive additional workflow flexibility via the said free firmware upgrade. Introducing a new proposition for users to streamline the process of acquiring live content, the camcorders will be enhanced with Simple Live Streaming, providing opportunities for content creators to shoot wherever and however they want.

Streaming anytime, anywhere

“In today’s live environment, video content is evolving quickly as an essential tool to connect with audiences,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The introduction of Simple Live Streaming for HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 streamlines the overall workflow, from shooting to live distribution. Equipped with Simple Live Streaming, these camcorders empower content creators to concentrate on what they do best – storytelling on the go.”

Simple Live Streaming ensures, according to Sony, “that ultimate mobility is achieved”. As standalone operations, the easy-to-use camcorders only require Wi-Fi connection without additional gear. Users will be able to conduct live streaming and upload on to major video sharing sites and social media platforms in a straightforward manner anytime, anywhere.

Sony has been actively promoting the “Simple Live Solution” achieved by combining the MCX-500 Multi-camera Live Producer and the RM-30MP remote commander for simple live production using multiple cameras. When a user needs to expand their live streaming to multiple camcorder operation, HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 camcorders can be connected to MCX-500 via SDI or HDMI, enabling live streaming on to social media platforms and with rich live features such as tally, title and transition.

Upgrade available late 2019

The Simple Live Streaming supported by HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 offers even simpler operation achieved by single camera, further enhancing the remote delivery of content quickly and without compromising on imaging quality. With the solution Sony invites users to “share the moment now”.

The ultra-lightweight HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 camcorders are designed to shoot in any situation, making them well suited for a range of live applications, including events, concerts, seminars, weddings and news reporting. They offer users complete creative control, thanks to Sony’s Fast Hybrid AF system featuring the 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor. In addition, the fixed 29mm wide-angle ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens is equipped with 12x optical zoom. The optical zoom can be increased to 18x with Clear Image Zoom, maintaining 4K resolution using Super Resolution Technology, or to 24x in HD. On the audio front, the XLR audio input terminal and microphone holder also add to its operability, in addition to sound quality and reliability in connection.

The free firmware upgrade is planned to be available by the end of 2019. For more information, follow the link to Sony’s professional website.

