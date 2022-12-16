A new company, Synido aims to build a series of stylish voice and live audio interfaces for youngsters on the path to become great content creators.

Synido announces the new LiveMix Solo/Duet audio interface an affordable and compact platform for users to record podcasts and deliver high quality audio for their content.

Last October Synido launched the Synido Live 100 a powerful kit for live streaming, as the company announced its goal: to build upon its line of products as it looks “to further carve out its niche in Recording people needs and providing cost effective solutions for recording audio and creating projects for users.”

As part of the plan, the company announced that mid-December 2022 they would introduce the Synido Livemix Solo/Duet, which is now available, presented as an affordable and compact platform for users to record podcasts and deliver high quality audio for their content.

Synido LiveMix series Audio Interface is Made for Podcasts/ Voice Recording/Content Creation and more. It’s also an affordable audio interface designed for beginners. Here are some of the key features of the two models:

Synido Live Mix Solo features:

2IN/2OUT, 48 kHz / 24-bit AD/DA conversion for clear digital transmission.

One XLR combo jacks to connect microphones (with 48V phantom power).

Accessories include a microphone, perfect for beginners.

Unique purple and gray.

Compact and portable, the unit is easy to carry for working on the go.

Synido Live Mix Duet features:

2IN/2OUT, 48 kHz / 24-bit AD/DA conversion for clear digital transmission.

Accessories include a microphone, perfect for beginners.

Unique purple and gray.

Equipped with a pair of combination TRS/XLR jacks that can handle Line input, instruments, mics, and more (with 48V phantom power).

Compact and portable, the unit is easy to carry for working on the go.

Both devices are available now. The Synido Solo has a list price of $79 with an early bird price during the initial launch of the product that puts its price at $64 (20%off with coupon). The Synido Duet has a list price of $99 and also an early bird price with 20% off, for a final cost of $79. The discount is valid for a limited period, so if you want to have one of these audio devices visit Synido’s website.