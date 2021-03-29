KMH’s NDI streaming lab is open for business

Although more sports and live events are slowly returning from lockdown, remote production is an option that no one leaves aside, so KMH Audio-Video Integration is exploring new options.

With remote production rapidly becoming a requirement more than an option, KMH Audio-Video Integration has added live IP streaming to its list of services.

Aware that there is no “one size fits all” approach to every A/V system project, KMH Audio-Video Integration is continually expanding its services to help customers adapt to changing business restrictions, public safety regulations and health guidelines. With remote production rapidly becoming a requirement more than an option, KMH Audio-Video Integration announced this month that the company has added live IP streaming to its list of services.

According to KMH, the company aims to “customize video networks, design remote workflows and implement flexible media distribution systems and IP encoding platforms – all to enable more efficient methods of production and communications” and that means with or without the pandemic. Last October KMH expanded its operations with the opening of its Brooklyn, N.Y. office, a new location in the heart of Brooklyn’s Industry City, announced as a state-of-the-art streaming media lab.

Now KMH Audio-Video Integration demonstrated that streaming capabilities meet growing need for remote production, as it conducted the first tests of its new NDI streaming lab from its central hub in Brooklyn, N.Y. The team managed live web feeds among its Brooklyn and Hauppauge, N.Y. locations, plus an additional remote site.

Public health guidelines and travel restrictions often limit the number of technical engineers allowed on-site during an event or broadcast. As a result, sports teams, schools and production companies are increasingly turning to streaming content and remote production as viable – and cost-effective — methods for communicating, collaborating and keeping their operations running smoothly, regardless of where people are located.

A system ready for prime time

“By installing just a minimal amount of easy-to-use gear at each location, you’re live and ready to produce high-quality webcasts, with minimal to no latency suitable for a range of applications,” said Kevin Henneman, president of KMH Audio-Video Integration. “A director or producer working from their homes can interact with a TD and talent on set as easily as if they were all together, or a team can produce pre- or post-game shows and player interviews from anywhere.”

The KMH streaming lab is based around Vizrt’s Vectar Plus live production software solution, and a switcher with multiple (4) digital disk recorders and M/E busses. Each location participating in the live-stream used BirdDog P100 NDI cameras. All equipment was supported by virtual LANs and communicated via NDI and Dante audio, with the Dante signals multiplexed with NDI video sources over NDI-Dante Bridge software.

The successful demos proved the system is ready for prime time, and the next step is scheduling tests with current KMH customers. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact KMH at (929) 295-6347 or visit https://kmh-integration.com/.