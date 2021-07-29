Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K

Blackmagic Design today announced the new addition to the Blackmagic Web Presenter family. This new Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K model has an upgraded Ultra HD resolution H.264 encoder for live streaming in native Ultra HD. The new Web Presenter 4K is a compact design that includes a 12G-SDI input with down converter, so customers can select to stream in 1080p HD or 2160p Ultra HD resolutions. This new model also simulates a USB webcam when connected to computers, and the USB webcam feature also supports 1080p HD or 2160p Ultra HD resolutions.

Blackmagic Web Presenter is a complete streaming solution that includes a professional hardware streaming engine for direct streaming via Ethernet to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more. It’s just like a modern broadcast television transmitter for a new global streaming audience. Plus the built in USB connections work like a webcam, so customers can connect a computer and use any streaming software, or even Skype or Zoom. For redundancy, customers can stream to the internet via Ethernet or connect a 5G or 4G phone to use mobile data. Web Presenter also includes a technical monitoring output that includes video, audio meters, trend graphs and even SDI technical data.

Blackmagic Web Presenter supports the most popular streaming platforms. Plus the built in hardware streaming engine has been designed for live streaming at professional broadcast quality. That means customers get a self contained solution for live streaming that works without dropped frames. Customers only need to connect it to the internet. Setup is easy, as the Web Presenter Utility software lets customers select the streaming platform and update the streaming key.

Blackmagic Web Presenter is a self contained solution that includes a powerful hardware encoder, software for connecting to streaming platforms, and network connections. That means customers don’t need to buy an expensive computer or use complicated streaming software. Simply connect an SDI video source such as a live production switcher or a camera, then connect to the internet using the built in Ethernet connection. Or plug in a mobile phone to use mobile data. With settings built in for popular streaming platforms, customers simply need to enter a streaming key and press on air. Plus customers can simultaneously use the USB webcam output to connect to a computer, allowing other video software to be used.

If users are streaming from a remote location, or customers need a backup for the main Ethernet connection, customers can plug in an Apple or Android phone to connect to the internet via mobile data. For convenience, there are USB connections on both the front and rear panel that can be used for tethering phones. Plus it works with the latest high speed 5G phones, as well as 4G phones. Blackmagic Web Presenter will auto detect when a phone is connected and switch its internet connection to use it. Customers can select Ethernet or phone priority, which makes phone internet backup fully automatic.

Blackmagic Web Presenter features two USB connections that operate as a simple webcam source. That means customers can plug into any computer and work with any video software. The software is tricked into thinking the web presenter is a common webcam, but it’s really a broadcast quality SDI video source. That guarantees compatibility with any video software in full resolution 1080 HD or even 2160p Ultra HD quality, depending on the model. Web Presenter works with any video software including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Open Broadcaster, XSplit Broadcaster and more.

Traditional broadcast transmitters are critical equipment in a television station, however now the streaming server is just as critical because millions of viewers can be watching globally. To help, Blackmagic Web Presenter includes a feature rich technical monitoring output. The graphics based monitoring output includes a video view, audio meters with accurate ballistics, trend graphs for codec data rates and cache fill, plus a summary of the streaming settings and detailed SDI technical information. Plus the technical monitoring output works in full 1080 HD and outputs to both SDI and HDMI. That means customers can use an SDI router for monitoring multiple units, or connect a simple HDMI TV.

The Blackmagic Web Presenter Utility software provides a single place to manage multiple web presenters and to update the settings and software. Simply plug directly into the front of the web presenter’s USB connection, or connect using Ethernet so customers can configure remotely, which is important when users are managing multiple remote sites. The familiar menus and controls make it very easy to set up a live event, so customers can get started fast. Plus the front panel LCD menus have the same settings and controls. The Blackmagic Web Presenter Utility software is included free and runs on both Mac and Windows platforms.

Blackmagic Web Presenter includes a 12G-SDI input with support for all HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. A 12G-SDI loop output is included enabling customers to loop video through more than one web presenter, so customers can stream to multiple services. Blackmagic Web Presenter features Teranex conversion technology on the SDI input for incredibly clean looking video. Blackmagic Web Presenter takes the incoming HD or Ultra HD input signal and automatically converts it to high quality, low data rate 1080p HD or high resolution 2160p60 Ultra HD depending on the model, which is then sent to the hardware H.264 encoder for streaming.

Blackmagic Web Presenter includes redundant features to help ensure customers stay online. Customers get dual internet connections, so customers can connect to the internet using the built in Ethernet or a tethered phone for 5G or 4G mobile data. Plus the internet automatically switches in case of an outage. Or customers can use 2 separate units to stream to both the primary and secondary YouTube servers. With both AC and DC inputs, customers can use a broadcast battery pack for redundant power.

While Blackmagic Web Presenter can send video to a wide range of streaming services, it can also be used as a private broadcast SDI video link between studios. The ATEM Streaming Bridge is a video converter that lets customers receive the H.264 stream from Blackmagic Web Presenter and then convert it back to SDI video. This means customers can send video between remote locations across their local Ethernet network, or via the internet globally. That’s all possible due to the built in H.264 hardware codec that decodes the Web Presenter stream.

Blackmagic Web Presenter is based on the modular Teranex Mini design allowing desktop or rack use. The extremely portable design is only 5.5 inches wide, which means customers can mount 3 in a single rack unit, perfect when customers need to stream to multiple independent services all at the same time. Plus customers can combine Blackmagic Web Presenter with other products such as the ATEM Television Studio HD switcher for a live production and streaming solution in a single rack unit.

“We are so excited to have this new model of Blackmagic Web Presenter that adds streaming in both HD and Ultra HD” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This means you can choose between lower data rates of HD, or full resolution Ultra HD at the click of a button. Plus the USB webcam feature has been upgraded to Ultra HD. This really is an exciting model and we cannot wait to see more live streaming in Ultra HD!”

Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K Features

Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more.

Supports streaming via Ethernet or tethered phones via USB.

Built in broadcast quality hardware H.264 encoder.

Tethers to 5G or 4G phones for mobile remote streaming.

USB looks like a webcam allowing support for all video software.

Monitoring output includes meters, trend graphs and SDI technical data.

Includes Web Presenter Utility software for Mac and Windows.

12G-SDI input with down conversion for any HD or Ultra HD source.

Both AC and DC connections allow redundant power.

Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K is available now for US$695, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.