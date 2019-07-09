The Sony FE 35mm is a luminous wide-angle prime lens that photographers will love for a variety of stills, and video shooters will want because of its quiet autofocus and, says Sony, “tenacious tracking performance.”

Sony’s collection of full-frame lenses is richer today, with the announcement of the FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens, model SEL35F18F, a compact and light weight large-aperture prime lens featuring a classic focal length: 35mm. Offering , says Sony, “outstanding corner-to-corner image quality from a maximum F1.8 aperture”, the lens is equally suited to APS-C as well as full-frame bodies, offering a 52.5mm equivalent focal length that is perfect for snapshots, portraits and more.

Videoshooters, though, will appreciate pairing the FE 35mm F1.8 with a full-frame body, to reap the maximum of its wide perspective. The lens provides, says Sony, “outstanding corner-to-corner image quality from a maximum F1.8 aperture and its quiet autofocus and tenacious tracking performance make it a great choice for both stills and movie shooting.”

Resolution, control, AF

Here are some of the highlights of the FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens, model SEL35F18F:

High resolution and large-aperture full-frame performance in compact and lightweight lens

Large F1.8 maximum aperture, weighing in at just 280 grams and measuring 65.6 mm (diameter) by 73.0mm (length); this new lens sets a new standard for portability.

Smart optical construction including an aspherical element to suppress aberration and deliver high resolution throughout the entire image frame. 9-blade circular aperture enables beautiful bokeh.

Minimum focus distance of 0.22m and maximum magnification of 0.24x offer easy access to the world of close-up photography.

Versatile control and handling for a wide range of imaging needs

Conveniently placed, customisable focus hold button and a focus mode switch for instantaneous switching between auto and manual focus.

Linear Response Manual Focus for fine, responsive manual focus control.

Dust and moisture resistant design[ii] add to the versatility and reliability of this new lens and invoke a feeling of confidence in the user.

Quiet AF with excellent tracking for movies as well as stills

Fast, precise and quiet linear-motor AF drive system for precise focus for both stills and movies where “wobbling” is employed for delicate continuous focus control.

For stills and movie shooters

“Our E-mount lens lineup now includes 34 full-frame models and 52 lenses in total,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The new 35mm prime combines outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness with a compact design, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of shooters. Sony will continue to develop and expand its imaging lineup, giving creators more options than ever before to realize their vision.”

On the other side of the pond, Yann Salmon-Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing for Digital Imaging, Sony Europe, said that “a 35mm prime lens is a go-to lens for so many photographers” and added that it “will appeal to a wide range of stills and movie shooters.”

The FE 35mm F1.8 will ship in August 2019, with a suggested retail price of approximately $750.

