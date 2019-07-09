News

Sony FE 35mm F1.8: a luminous prime lens for photography and video shooting

Sony announced the FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens, the latest addition to its E-mount full-frame lens line-up. The lens will ship in August 2019 for $750.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes July 09, 2019

The Sony FE 35mm is a luminous wide-angle prime lens that photographers will love for a variety of stills, and video shooters will want because of its quiet autofocus and, says Sony, “tenacious tracking performance.”

Sony’s collection of full-frame lenses is richer today, with the announcement of the FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens, model SEL35F18F, a compact and light weight large-aperture prime lens featuring a classic focal length: 35mm. Offering , says Sony, “outstanding corner-to-corner image quality from a maximum F1.8 aperture”, the lens is equally suited to APS-C as well as full-frame bodies, offering a 52.5mm equivalent focal length that is perfect for snapshots, portraits and more.

Videoshooters, though, will appreciate pairing the FE 35mm F1.8 with a full-frame body, to reap the maximum of its wide perspective. The lens provides, says Sony, “outstanding corner-to-corner image quality from a maximum F1.8 aperture and its quiet autofocus and tenacious tracking performance make it a great choice for both stills and movie shooting.”

Sony FE 35mm F1.8

Resolution, control, AF

Here are some of the highlights of the FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens, model SEL35F18F:

High resolution and large-aperture full-frame performance in compact and lightweight lens

  • Large F1.8 maximum aperture, weighing in at just 280 grams and measuring 65.6 mm (diameter) by 73.0mm (length); this new lens sets a new standard for portability.
  • Smart optical construction including an aspherical element to suppress aberration and deliver high resolution throughout the entire image frame. 9-blade circular aperture enables beautiful bokeh.
  • Minimum focus distance of 0.22m and maximum magnification of 0.24x offer easy access to the world of close-up photography.

Versatile control and handling for a wide range of imaging needs

  • Conveniently placed, customisable focus hold button and a focus mode switch for instantaneous switching between auto and manual focus.
  • Linear Response Manual Focus for fine, responsive manual focus control.
  • Dust and moisture resistant design[ii] add to the versatility and reliability of this new lens and invoke a feeling of confidence in the user.

Quiet AF with excellent tracking for movies as well as stills

  • Fast, precise and quiet linear-motor AF drive system for precise focus for both stills and movies where “wobbling” is employed for delicate continuous focus control.

 

For stills and movie shooters

“Our E-mount lens lineup now includes 34 full-frame models and 52 lenses in total,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The new 35mm prime combines outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness with a compact design, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of shooters. Sony will continue to develop and expand its imaging lineup, giving creators more options than ever before to realize their vision.”

On the other side of the pond, Yann Salmon-Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing for Digital Imaging, Sony Europe, said that “a 35mm prime lens is a go-to lens for so many photographers” and added that it “will appeal to a wide range of stills and movie shooters.”

The FE 35mm F1.8 will ship in August 2019, with a suggested retail price of approximately $750.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

PowerShot G5 X Mark II & G7 X Mark III: would Ansel Adams use these cameras?

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Did Canon just say that DSLRs are dead?
Pro Photo

Did Canon just say that DSLRs are dead?

Canon may have just announced that the modern DSLR is dead. In a recent...
Sony’s new long lenses: a 600mm prime and a 200-600mm zoom
News

Sony’s new long lenses: a 600mm prime and a 200-600mm zoom

The new white Sony lenses, FE 600mm F4 GM OSS and FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3...
Cine Gear: The Panasonic 6K Full-Frame Lumix S1H
Production

Cine Gear: The Panasonic 6K Full-Frame Lumix S1H

This camera, according to Panasonic, is designed especially for film production. The LUMIX S1H...
Cine Gear: Lumix S1H Full-Frame DSLM
Pro Photo

Cine Gear: Lumix S1H Full-Frame DSLM

Panasonic rolled out the full-frame Lumix S1H at Cine Gear Expo with a presentation,...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of