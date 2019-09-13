Sony unveiled at IBC 2019 the new full-frame E-mount Cinema lens FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G, designed for high optical performance and reliable operability, to accompany the new FX9 full-frame camera.

At IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, Sony today introduced a new full-frame E-mount, 16-35mm lens (FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G) to accompany the newly announced FX9 full-frame camera. The lens offers high optical performance, reliable operability and intelligent shooting functions for cinematographers. It is compatible with the full range of Sony’s E-mount cameras – from Alpha interchangeable lens cameras to the VENICE digital cinema camera – bringing, according to Sony, “unprecedented creative flexibility for all content creators”. Sony also announced their intention to expand the FE C Cinema Lens line-up going forward.

“The performance of our new E-mount Cinema Lens series offers filmmakers greater creative freedom and helps them concentrate on their artistic vision. Encompassing the full range of Sony E-mount cameras, our “One Mount” solution is the most powerful system designed for today and for the future,” comments Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics.

Stunning bokeh and corner-to-corner resolution

The new lens is compatible with the intelligent shooting functions of E-mount. Paired with the new full-frame FX9 camera, it supports fast and accurate auto focus, making it possible to track quick-moving subjects while maintaining a shallow depth of field.

The two XA (Extreme Aspherical) elements with extreme surface precision of 0.01-micron, together with circular 11-blade apertures, deliver beautifully smooth bokeh in every frame. The two XA elements and three aspheric lenses are positioned in a way that effectively reduces field curvature, astigmatism and, in combination with two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glasses, reduces color distortion. Additionally, floating focus employs two focusing groups, providing outstanding resolution at every zoom position. Nano AR (Anti Reflection) coating drastically reduces flare and ghost phenomenon.

Independent rings for focus, zoom and iris

The new E-mount lens further offers accurate and precise operability thanks to three independent rings for focus, zoom and iris that content creators can manipulate to get the exact results they desire. The linear response Manual Focus (MF) feature provides direct adjustment for precise and repeatable manual focusing. The focus ring with a large rotation angle also includes a distance scale, which makes it possible to quickly and easily set the same focus position during scenes that need to be shot repeatedly.

The new range also supports a number of lens accessories to facilitate a variety of different shooting styles. The industry standard 0.8mm pitch gear on each lens ring provides the option to use follow focus and remote actuators. Equally, the widely-available 115mm diameter matte box and lens support can be used to aid accurate, responsive and precise operability. Additional functions include a de-clickable iris ring that prevents unintended iris change during shooting, the option to reverse the rotation direction of the zoom ring to be fitted with user’s preference and detachable servo zoom that provides smooth zooming expression.

To learn more about the new cinema lens, visit Sony stand (A10, Hall 13) at IBC 2019 September 13th-17th. The new 16-35mm (FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G) will be available in Spring 2020.

