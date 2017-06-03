The next-generation CineAlta, from Sony, will be a 36x24mm full frame camera, aspect ratio-agnostic, designed in collaboration with industry professionals.

The CineAlta brand name from Sony was introduced in 1999, with the first 24p digital camera system (HDW-F900), used by George Lucas in Episode II of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which Lucas had announced would be the first major motion picture to be shot 100% digitally. The camera, developed by a team from Sony and Panavision, started a new line within Sony, which has always been connected with high-end products. CineAlta raised the standard of motion picture production with cutting-edge digital imaging technology, greatly contributing to 3D, 4K, HDR; and will continue to innovate in the future.

The name CineAlta was, at launch also associated with the first RGB recording system (HDC-F950 and SRW-1) and the Super 35mm image sensor camera (F35). The brand name continues to be used, to this day, to describe various products involved in content creation, production and exhibition process within digital cinema workflow.

The concept of the CineAlta system is, according to Sony, “to provide digitally, to the degree possible, many of the wonderful imaging attributes of 35mm motion picture film while adding expanded creative flexibilities that are indigenous to digital acquisition and post production.”

Sony’s products branded as CineAlta include camera, camcorder, recorder, cinema server, and projector. With the release of the F65 in January 2012, Sony has begun to create a 4K workflow from acquisition to distribution.

This year, at Cine Gear Expo, Sony announced plans for its next-generation CineAlta digital motion picture camera system. This latest addition to the CineAlta family is being developed through careful research and close collaboration with creative professionals including Directors, Cinematographers and Digital Imaging Technicians. Through the implementation of features demanded by the industry, says the company, “Sony is demonstrating its commitment to innovation and the creative freedom needed for feature filmmaking and production.”

Technology highlights and key benefits:

Full Frame 36x24mm sensor exclusively designed for this Digital Motion Picture Camera

Aspect ratio-agnostic – including Full Frame, Super35 4K 4-perf 4:3 Anamorphic and 4K spherical 3-perf 17:9

New image sensor enabling exceptional picture quality

Maintains the workflow established with Sony’s 16bit RAW/X-OCN and XAVC

Compatible with current and upcoming hardware accessories for CineAlta cameras (DVF-EL200 Full HD OLED Viewfinder, AXS-R7 recorder, AXS-CR1 and AR1 card reader, AXS and SxS memory cards).

