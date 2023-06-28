It’s all about content creators, vloggers and small cameras. Sony just announced an upgrade to its ZV-E1 blogging camera, announced last March, all to… elevate content creation.

With the upgrade the ZV-1E joins, according to the company, a roster of Sony cameras featuring 4K 120p video recording, including the Alpha 1 and 7S III, and the FX6, FX3, and FX30 from Sony’s Cinema Line.

It’s, according to Sony Electronics, the world’s most compact and lightweight full-frame interchangeable lens camera, a claim based on a Sony survey of interchangeable-lens digital cameras with 35mm full-frame image sensors and optical in-body image stabilization. The ZV-E1 is, according to Sony, designed to offer the ultimate video creation experience.

We wrote, last March, when the camera was announced, that “newly positioned in Sony’s ZV vlog camera line-up, the Sony ZV-E1 features a compact lightweight body designed to give creators the ultimate video and content creation tool” and added that Sony claimed the ZV-E1 “offers outstanding mobility, with refined operation to give video creators maximum creative freedom and versatility.”

Apparently, there was still space to make the ZV-E1 a better camera, and Sony says, now, that with this new upgrade, the ZV-E1 joins a roster of Sony cameras featuring 4K 120p video recording, including the Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III, and the FX6, FX3, and FX30 from Sony’s Cinema Line. This feature enables faster high-speed frame rate video recording, resulting in smooth slow-motion footage that is five times slower than standard 24fps, highlighting Sony’s commitment to providing groundbreaking technology for all creators.

More flexibility for the video creator with the ZV-E1

The upgrade also introduces Full HD 240p recording capability to the ZV-E1, providing even more flexibility for the video creator.

The original release of the ZV-E1 showcased impressive video performance with the ability to record high-quality 4K video at 10-bit 4:2:2 with full pixel readout, without pixel binning, and with minimized rolling shutter. This latest upgrade further enhances the camera’s video capabilities and is unlocked through Sony’s Creators’ Cloud platform.

Sony’s Creators’ Cloud, designed for content creators of all types, offers services and applications optimized for the entire creative process, from shooting to collaboration with creators worldwide. This integration includes the Creators’ App, a mobile application that facilitates seamless content transfer from camera to cloud.

Completing the ZV-E1 upgrade via the Creators’ Cloud is a simple process. Users sign into their Creators’ Cloud account, access the Upgrade page, input their ZV-E1 model serial number, and download a free license. Installation can be performed via an SD card or with a USB plug-in. With the Creators’ Cloud platform, users can also easily manage and reinstall licenses via the License Management page. A Sony Creators’ Cloud account is required to access the license to upgrade.

Upgrade is available as of today, June 28, 2023, via the Creators’ Cloud application at no additional cost to Alpha ZV-E1 users. For more information about the ZV-E1 upgrade, visit Sony’s official website: https://creatorscloud.sony.net/cameraupgrade/4k120p/.