Sony Introduces The Brand New FE 85mm F1.4 GM II Lens

Sony introduced the new FE 85mm F1.4 GM II (SEL85F14GM2), a premium lens that delivers high resolution, smooth bokeh, and fast AF (autofocus) in a lightweight and compact body. As a second-generation model, it builds on the optical design of its predecessor and incorporates Sony’s latest G Master™ technologies to enhance overall performance. This is the 76th E-Mount lens and is designed to take full advantage of the features in Sony’s latest Alpha™ series full-frame cameras. As a large-aperture, telephoto prime, this lens is an ideal option for portraiture, wedding, travel, and cinematic video.

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II Quick Features

Enhanced high-resolution and appealing bokeh

Improved fast, precise, quiet AF

High tracking performance

Lightweight

High Optical Performance and Beautiful Bokeh

The refined optical design and advanced elements of the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II bring together smooth bokeh and enhanced high resolution, making it ideal for portrait photography. The lens offers advanced optics with two XA (extreme aspherical) and two ED (extra-low dispersion) elements designed to effectively suppress aberrations. This combination offers corner-to-corner resolution and rendering, resulting in outstanding image quality.

The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II also includes Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II technology, effectively subduing flare and ghosting for clear, crisp images. This lens’s 11-blade circular aperture produces the beautiful, soft bokeh that G Master lenses are known for.

Fast, Precise Autofocus and Subject Tracking

The AF capabilities of the next generation FE 85mm F1.4 GM II have drastically improved to maximize performance for its use cases like portrait photography and cinematic video. For stills, the AF is up to three times faster than the previous model, allowing users to accurately track moving subjects with high speed. In addition, subject tracking performance has improved by as much as seven times. With these improvements, this lens can enable features on Sony’s latest camera bodies, including continuous shooting of up to 120fps ​ on the Alpha 9 III.

Lightweight Design Without Compromises

Compared to the original 85mm F1.4 G Master, the weight of this next generation is about 20% lighteriv and 13% smaller in volume (approx. 642 grams, 22.7 oz), which is achieved through the latest mechanical technology and optical design. The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has a filter diameter of φ77 mm, diameter of 84.7mm (about 3 3/8 in) and length of 107.3mm (about 4 1/4 in).

Ideal for Cinematic Content Creation

The FE 85 mm F1.4 GM II’s large F1.4 aperture and compact size make it a fitting lens selection for cinematic movie creation. Internally, the lens has an XD (extreme dynamic) linear motor with internal focusing, quiet AF, and linear response MF (manual focus). Focus breathing is minimal, and in-body focus breathing compensation is supported.

Due to the flexibility offered by Sony’s one-mount E-mount system, this lens can be used with Sony’s latest mirrorless Alpha cameras, as well as cameras in the Sony Cinema Line, including the Sony BURANO.

Designed to Maximize Operability and Durability

Externally, the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has two customizable focus hold buttons and an AF/MF switch to offer flexible operability. It also has an independent aperture ring and Linear Response MF focus control button to provide intuitive control and streamline the creative shooting process.

The front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture-resistant design provides additional reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II will be available in September 2024 for approximately $1,799.99 USD and $2,499.99 CAD.