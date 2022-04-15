SmallHD announces the launch of the Cine 18 4K High-Bright Monitor, a lightweight, rugged, daylight-viewable production monitor featuring everything needed for the modern 4K workflow.

Starting at $5,999, the SmallHD’s Cine 18 fills that critical size gap between the Cine 13 and Cine 24 in the SmallHD 4K monitor line-up.

SmallHD introduces its new monitor as the production workhorse, big enough for Video Village, bright enough for daylight viewing, and lightweight and durable enough for challenging locations. Dave Bredbury, Product Manager for CS Cine says that the “SmallHD’s Cine 18 fills that critical size gap between the Cine 13 and Cine 24 in the SmallHD 4K monitor line-up, providing a highly portable, daylight-viewable, 4K monitoring solution in an adaptable form factor,” adding that “It’s a next-level replacement for SmallHD’s popular 1703 P3X HD Monitor, but with significant upgrades in sharpness, resolution, and form-factor.”

Here is some more information about the monitor, as shared by SmallHD:

Cine 18 is a 4K High-Bright Monitor featuring a lightweight aluminum-unibody chassis housing an 18” edge-lit LCD screen with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), 10-bit (8+2 FRC) color depth, 100% Rec. 709 coverage, 1100nits brightness, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 240 PPI, and a 178º viewing angle.

Powered by the PageOS software platform

Cine 18 measures 18.4”W x 12.7”H x 2.5”D and weighs 12 lbs. It comes 4K-ready with 4x 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI inputs and outputs, as well as hot-swappable power inputs, multiple accessory power points, 4x removable cheese mounting sticks, and a removable bottom cheese mounting rail for added versatility. The included PageOS software toolset offers 4K HDR waveform and scopes, Color Pipe HDR color rendering, the Monitor Calibration Wizard, and more.

SmallHD 4K Production Monitors like the Cine 18 are powered by the trusted PageOS software platform. PageOS was designed for simplicity and speed– featuring tools like Frame Guides, Focus & Exposure Assist, and 3D LUTs to help streamline your workflow. PageOS includes our Livegrade integration and improvements on many of the features you know and love.

“Passionate user feedback inspired us to make the Cine 18 as future-proofed as possible,” adds Bredbury. “It answers a real demand from working professionals, not some marketing strategy. Feedback for the Cine 13” and the Cine 24” has been fantastic, so it’s gratifying to be able to hit that sweet spot in the Cine series: a monitor big enough for Video Village, bright enough for daylight viewing, lightweight and durable enough for challenging locations, and premium enough to be part of the SmallHD ecosystem.”

The SmallHD Cine 18 has a list price of $5999.