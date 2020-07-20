SmallHD has purpose-built the new line of Focus Pro monitors to pair with the RED KOMODO camera.

RED KOMODO users have a new option in terms of external monitor: the Samall HD Focus Pro in four options, starting at $599, with a 5-inch high bright on-camera monitor.

Designed, according to SmallHD, to unleash the full potential of the RED KOMODO with intuitive touch-screen menu control, the new Focus Pro series of monitors is available in both 5” LCD and OLED versions. Each maintains SmallHD’s clarity, vivid color detail, and dynamic touchscreen camera control while balancing between durability and lightweight design.

Connected via the 5-pin locking USB port, RCP functionality enables unfettered access to camera operations and project settings such as recording format, resolution, frame rate, shutter speed, aperture adjustment, autofocus, output tone map, highlight roll-off, 3D LUTs, Run/Stop and more.

Weighing just 9.6 oz. Focus Pro is a sleek companion for KOMODO’s compact, lightweight body. SmallHD’s sturdy, milled aluminum chassis is ready to withstand rigorous operation, even on the fly. The three ¼”-20 mounting points make it easy to secure to a rig, and the new Focus Pro Hinge Mount (sold separately) gives KOMODO users the flexibility to tilt the monitor for optimal viewing. Feed directly from KOMODO

New Focus Pro offers a choice of 720p LCD or 1080p OLED solutions, each with a radiant 5-inch display with sharp resolution and accurate image control. The LCD is known for its 800 Nits bright daylight visibility while the OLED offers the rich color saturation and viewing angle that many users demand. The 3G-SDI input provides real-time monitoring, and retracting menus offer an unobstructed field of view, revealing exactly what KOMODO sees.

Focus Pro offers several power advantages, claims SmallHD. Low power consumption allows running without excessive swapping. An improved battery mount design provides better ergonomics and a stronger, more secure attachment for all compatible L Series-type batteries. Users will also appreciate the monitors’ locking 2-pin power input to feed directly from KOMODO.

OLED versions in September

SmallHD offers Focus Pro in four options starting at $599. MON-FOCUS-PRO and MON-FOCUS-PRO-OLED include the monitor, glass screen protector and a cleaning cloth. Kits are also available with a RED DSMC2 Camera Control License and a 36″ Camera Control Cable. The Camera Control license for KOMODO may also be purchased separately as soon as September 2020.

Focus Pro LCD is now available for pre-order and will ship in August, while OLED versions are slated for September 2020. Follow the link for more information about the new Focus Pro series of monitors.