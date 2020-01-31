SmallHD unveiled at the BSC Expo in London its newest production monitor solution, the SmallHD 2403 High Bright, announced as the world’s brightest 24-inch production monitor.

One could say it’s not only bright, it is also light. In fact, SmallHD has unveiled the world’s brightest and toughest 24-inch production monitor, with a new lightweight design. The 2403 HB features a rugged aluminum chassis, with a 25% weight reduction, providing class-leading protection in even the toughest conditions. This model has, according to the company, an impressive 1600nits of brightness, ideal for outdoor productions, and will be competitively priced at only $2,999.

The company also notes that “without sacrificing contrast, color or viewing angle, the 1600 nit bright 2403HB makes a great addition to our daylight viewable, Full HD production monitor lineup. The new addition to SmallHD’s expanding family of monitors for professionals complements SmallHD’s 1080p family of production monitors that currently includes the 1303HDR and the 1703P3X.

Color calibrated by SmallHD

The 2403HB provides a daylight-viewable image for Video Assist, directors, clients, and cinematographers without sacrificing image quality. The 1600nit display is a 24-inch IPS LCD with 1920×1080 resolution. Along with its brightness, the 2403HB has an impressive contrast ratio (3100:1), viewing angle (178-degree), and color reproduction (100% Rec 709).

I/O options for the 2403HB include 2x 3G-SDI inputs, 2x 3G-SDI outputs, HDMI input/output, and a stereo headphone jack. Power options include an XLR power input (12-34VDC) and a 2pin locking power output (12V, 4A). Best-in-class software tools, including high-resolution Scopes, Waveform, and Dual View functionality (2x signals side-by-side) provide production crews with critical data analysis in real-time.

SmallHD says that the 2403HB boasts Rec 709 color and wide viewing angle and that “each panel is color calibrated before it leaves our doors, so you’re ready to take it to set right out of the box”. The new production monitor made its debut today at the BSC Expo in London (booth 302), and is scheduled to start shipping Spring 2020.

