The new SJ9 series of action cameras from SJCAM comes in two flavors, SJ9 Strike and SJ9 Max, both offering what appears to be a first for this type of cameras: wireless charging. Say goodbye to cables.

DJI introduced recently the ambitious Osmo Action camera, a model that ProVideo Coalition revealed to its readers recently. Now it is time to announce that another company, SJCAM, has introduced itsnew models, the SJ9 Strike and SJ9 Max, presented as the first models in the world, for this category of cameras, to offer wireless charging. Now, says SJCAM, “charging your camera becomes a breeze with the new SJ9 Strike and SJ9 Max. Say goodbye to cables and hello to simple, hassle free charging!”

Supersmooth stabilization

The most powerful SJCAM cameras to date, according to the company, the SJ9 Strike and SJ9 Max are the perfect companions to any adventures you have planned – both above and below water. With a 2.33” touch screen display and 1300mAH battery on both models, the new cameras also introduce a series of other features:

Waterproof

Leave the waterproof case behind – the new SJ9 models are both waterproof up to 10m deep without any housing. The sleek new design and waterproofing make both cameras perfect for any underwater adventures.

Capture every moment in crisp, clear detail thanks to the supersmooth gyro stabilization. Make shaky images a thing of the past – both the SJ9 Strike and SJ9 Max give you the capability to make vibrant, sharp videos. The SJ9 Strike boasts a six-axis Gyroscope, whilst the SJ9 Max includes a three-axis Gyroscope.

Show adventures as they happen with the new Live Stream feature. Simply use the SJCAM app for Android and iOS to select streaming with either Facebook or YouTube, choose the WiFi network and start streaming!

SJ9 Strike does 4K 60fps

The SJ9 Strike is the most powerful of the two models, able to capture up to 4K60fps without GYRO and

up to 4K30fps with Supersmooth GYRO Stabilization. The SJ Max does up to 4K30fps native and up to 720/240fps. Both cameras capture 12MP stills. Taking Gyro and EIS to a new level of stabilization, Supersmooth brings you, says SJCAM, “the capability to make crisp, shake-free and butter-smooth image steadiness in video like the camera is riding on its own rails.”

The SJ9 Strike model also features the best components from previous SJCAM models, like the SJ4000 and SJ8 Series that carved the company a place in the action camera market. The super powerful Amabarella H22S85 chipset and the Sony_IMX377 image sensor means it can record 4K at 60fps and even 240fps at 1080p. These high specifications also mean the timelapse can be used with intervals up to 30 minutes, slow up footage of up 8x, digital zoom and much more.

With dual stereo microphones (the SJ9 Max only has a mono microphone) the SJ9 Strike model also has a front screen, (0.96″), not to show images as the revolutionary model from DJI, but to display information. Both cameras are waterproof down to 10m without the waterproof case and down to 30m with the extra waterproof case, says SJCAM.

