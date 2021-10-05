Inspired by what is a popular choice of background style – hand painted vintage look – the six new surfaces added to the EzyFrame Background System expand the options available for creative work.

Once upon a time, the idea of backgrounds created through the use of transparencies projected on a background seemed to be the path forward, but the truth is that classic backgrounds continue to be used in studio – or outdoors – by almost everyone, both for photography and video. Yes, digital did bring new options, and in some cases you see them being used, but the old-style background was never out of fashion.

In fact, according to Manfrotto, it’s not just that backgrounds continue to be widely used, there is also a preference for a vintage look. That explains why the six new background surfaces available for the EzyFrame Background System aralbeoit new here, are not new to Manfrotto’s lineup: they have already proven extremely popular in the company’s collapsible background collection and are favoured by image makers the world over for achieving a fashionable, hand painted vintage look that subtly complement the chosen subject in a truly portable solution.

These textures, Manfrotto says, “are inspired by this popular choice of background style and take influence from classic and present trends within the fashion, beauty and portraiture industry. They feature six fresh colours with a characteristic classic design and feel, which complement the existing range: Tobacco, Olive, Smoke and Concrete perfectly. Meaning there are now a total of ten beautiful surfaces to choose from in the highly innovative EzyFrame Background system.”

Available as kits or “covers only”

The 2m x 2.3m (6.5’ x 7.5’) EzyFrame Background is a large format collapsible background system offering a much larger shooting area than our 5’ x 7’ collapsible ‘pop-up’ style backgrounds. The extra width and height combined with the squarer format offers an increased surface area of over 46% allowing the content creator to pose multiple subjects and use large props. Ideal for family portraits, more animated action poses, fashion and commercial shoots.

The Ezyframe Vintage Background features the tried and tested rapid assembly aluminium frame and clip on cover design used on our highly successful Skylite and ProScrim light control kits, Panoramic and Chroma Key FX Backgrounds and StudioLink Chroma Key solutions. Assembled in a matter of minutes the frame and cover packs down into a small rigid carry case measuring only 103cm x 19cm x 14cm (40.5” x 7.4” x 5.5”) making it extremely portable.

The EzyFrame Vintage Background covers include a small 15cm (6”) skirt along the bottom edge that conceals the aluminium frame and allows the user to combine the background with their chosen floor surface when shooting full length images. The background can be supported directly against a wall or freestanding using a light stand with a Manfrotto Griphead (LL LA8446). The EzyFrame Vintage Background is also compatible with the Manfrotto Aluminium Frame Support Kit (LL LA8450).

The backgrounds are available as kits which include frame, cover and carry case or ‘covers only’ for users looking to interchange different surfaces on the same frame. Prices range from $274.99 to $458.99. For more information, visit Manfrotto’s website.