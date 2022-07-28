Welcome to another episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast! This week, Kenny talks with cinematographer Simon Dennis, BSC about the Hulu series “Candy.” Some of Simons other credits include “American Crime Story”, “The Politician”, and a number of episodes of “Peaky Blinders.” Enjoy the episode and don’t forget to subscribe!

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP's current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them.