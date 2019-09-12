More new lenses for cinematographers are announced in time for IBC 2019: now Sigma shows its new series in the SIGMA CINE LENS, the “FF Classic Prime Line”.

With cutting-edge technology, SIGMA’s new “Classic Art Prime” offers unrivaled expression for artists. That what the company says introducing the new lenses. FF High Speed Prime Line has been offering the highest resolving power in its class, that is compatible with 8K shooting with large format sensors, while achieving outstanding compact design. Based on this product line, the FF Classic Prime Line incorporates more non-coated optical elements to achieve, says the company, “unrivaled expression.”

The lenses in this new family retain the high resolution capability that SIGMA CINE LENS is well known for, and offers a unique combination of low contrast and artistic flare/ghost in the image. As with all other lenses from the FF High Speed Prime Line, it creates, says SIGMA,”beautiful bokeh effects to improve creativity.”

Ten lenses, from 14 to 135mm

FF Classic Prime Line has implemented newly developed coatings on the glass elements and offers consistent T value across the lineup (14mm and 135mm at T3.2 and the rest of the lenses at T2.5). This will greatly contribute to the effective workflow in postproduction. Furthermore, it is compatible with the communication protocol of Cooke “/i Technology”, thus an ideal tool for shooting and editing with the latest technology, such as VFX. A special coating is implemented on the front and rear elements so that the lens durability is ensured as with all other cine lenses from SIGMA.

“Classic Art Prime” is a new solution from SIGMA that is required for the most advanced technology for classical expression. The “look” that FF Classic Prime Line can offer will enable cinematographers to explore new possibilities in movie creation.

The FF Classic Prime Line features a PL mount compatible with Cooke /i Technology. The new family will be launched by the end of 2019, and is only sold as a set of 10 primes.

From September 13th to 17th, SIGMA is going to display this new product at the IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now