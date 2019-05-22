The Sigma Cine lens showcase at the Los Angeles edition of Cine Gear Expo will be complemented with educational Sigma presentations offered throughout the exhibition.

Sigma is going to be present at Cine Gear Expo 2019 with all its cinema lenses, a total of 13 references. The Sigma FF High Speed Prime, Sigma Cine FF Zoom Line and Sigma Cine High Speed Zoom will be on show during the two days of the event. The most recent additions to the series, the 28mm T1.5, 40mm T1.5, and 105mm T1.5 prime lenses will also be available for this hands-on showcase of Sigma Cine lenses. Visit booth 71A to see them.

Besides the lenses on display Sigma has prepared educational Sigma presentations offered throughout the exhibition that will allow showgoers to discover more about the whole family of Sigma Cine lenses. The first session, Lens Projection Master Class, happens May 31, at 1:30PM, at the Chrosziel Booth – L401. This session will touch on the special needs of digital cinematography such as the OLPF in many cameras and the influence it can have on lenses such as depth of focus, field curvature and optical performance.

Sigma’s educational program at Cine Gear Expo

The session will also showcase the advantages of the Sigma Cine line including: 8K compatible resolution, large image coverage, neutral color/excellent skin tone replication, corrected field curvature, low chromatic aberration and veiling glare, and achieving a modern look with natural and pleasing fall off. Leading the interactive session are Sigma experts, Eric Hall from the Sigma Burbank office, and Takuma Wakamatsu from Sigma Japan. This event has a second session on June 1, at 11:45AM, at the same place.

The other educational presentation “Digital Cinema Society Panel: Buyer POV on Large Format Cine Lenses” takes a look at the market. The Digital Cinema Society will reprise its annual examination of the cinema lens market, with a concentration on covering the expanding sensor sizes of many popular cameras. Joining the panel is Jared Ivy, Senior Tech Rep from Sigma’s Burbank office who will discuss current trends in digital cinema cameras such as anamorphic cinematography and how the latest additions to the Sigma Cine lens lineup address them. The session takes place on May 31, at 3:45PM, at the Sherry Lansing Theatre, Screening Room 5.

Visit the Sigma Burbank facility

If you can not make it to the Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles during the two days of the event, there is always a chance, if you live in the area, to find the whole range of Sigma Cine lenses at Sigma Burbank anytime. The new Burbank facility reflects Sigma’s commitment to the filmmaking community with a significant presence in the heart of the US film & television production scene. It offers a modern showroom where filmmakers can test out specific lenses to determine what fits their workflow best and connect with other industry professionals through engaging presentations and workshops. It will bring together Hollywood professionals and the next generation of cinematographers through student filmmaking group mixers, screenings of films shot with Sigma glass, and educational programs from Sigma and its partners.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now