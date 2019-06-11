Cine Gear: The Panasonic 6K Full-Frame Lumix S1H

This camera, according to Panasonic, is designed especially for film production. The LUMIX S1H is more than a mirrorless camera from Panasonic. Oh no, this camera, which was only teased at Cine Gear Expo 2019 and under plexiglass, appears to be feature rich and built for success in Panasonic’s portion of the mirrorless market they have carved out for themselves.

The LUMIX S1H is the world’s first camera capable of video recording at 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio), 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio), and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K, and it combines the video quality of a professional camera and the high mobility of a mirrorless camera. With this new model Panasonic now offers three choices in the LUMIX S series: the S1R, the S1, and the new S1H. The LUMIX S1R is ideal for capturing high-resolution images, while the LUMIX S1 is an advanced hybrid camera for high-quality photos and videos, and the LUMIX S1H is designed especially for film production.

To many customers, the new S1H model suggests the Panasonic is not afraid to have a mirrorless camera marketed along-side the Panasonic EVA1 or VariCam LT. Personally, I think many are missing the point between a dedicated video camera like either the EVA1 or VariCam LT versus the Lumix S1H. To me, the Lumix s1H is a companion camera which can breakout on its own during long production shoots if needed. If I was a dedicated Panasonic shooter, and their cameras definitely seem ideal for Doc / News work, then a Lumix S1H would be my “B” or “C” camera in my kit. In many ways, this is exactly what Sony or Blackmagic have done, just with fewer features in their smaller less expensive camera options

Things to think about with the news of Panasonic’s Lumix S1H. Panasonic went on camera and called the S1H a 10-bit camera but did not give specifics in person while they do state the camera will be 10-bit at 4K online. I also talked to other video shooters reporting at Cine Gear and we all ran into a little bit of confusing details coming from Panasonic. I say we wait and see exactly what Panasonic decides to put into the Lumix S1H. At the least, this will be a popular camera for those wanting to drop $4,000 for the S1H.

High resolution up to 6K for multiple formats

Maximizing the use of the pixels in the full-frame image sensor, the LUMIX S1H, as a digital camera, has achieved 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) video recording for the first time in the world.*1 It is also the world’s first full-frame digital interchangeable lens system camera*1 to enable 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K *2*3 video recording. It accommodates a variety of recording formats like 4:3 Anamorphic mode, to meet professional needs. Its high-resolution data can also be used to create 4K videos with higher image quality or to crop images in 4K.

Maximizing the use of the pixels in the full-frame image sensor, the LUMIX S1H, as a digital camera, has achieved 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) video recording for the first time in the world.*1 It is also the world’s first full-frame digital interchangeable lens system camera*1 to enable 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K *2*3 video recording. It accommodates a variety of recording formats like 4:3 Anamorphic mode, to meet professional needs. Its high-resolution data can also be used to create 4K videos with higher image quality or to crop images in 4K. Rich gradation and a wide color space virtually equal to those of cinema cameras

The LUMIX S1H features V-Log/V-Gamut with a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops, which are virtually the same as those of the Panasonic Cinema VariCam, allowing it to precisely capture everything from dark to bright areas. So much so, that the color and even the texture of human skin are faithfully reproduced. Designed under consistent color management, the S1H’s recorded footage is compatible with V-Log footage recorded by VariCam or the LUMIX GH5/GH5S.

The LUMIX S1H features V-Log/V-Gamut with a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops, which are virtually the same as those of the Panasonic Cinema VariCam, allowing it to precisely capture everything from dark to bright areas. So much so, that the color and even the texture of human skin are faithfully reproduced. Designed under consistent color management, the S1H’s recorded footage is compatible with V-Log footage recorded by VariCam or the LUMIX GH5/GH5S. High product reliability that allows unlimited video recording

In every S1H recording mode, video can be recorded non-stop under the certified operating temperature so the user can concentrate on shooting.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now