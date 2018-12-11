Announced in time to be included in any Christmas gift lists, the Sigma Cine 40mm T1.5 FF and the 70-200mm F2.8 Sports arrive to the market this December. Check them at your usual store!

Much anticipated, the ninth lens in the Sigma Cine FF High Speed Prime Line, this Sigma Cine 40mm T1.5 FF , announced at IBC 2018, is now available to filmmakers interested in starting 2019 testing this new reference from Sigma. The lens, priced at $3,499.00, is also available to purchase in a fully luminous version (FL), which costs $4,499.00.

A fast and sharp T1.5 cine lens compatible with full-frame camera sensors and optimized for ultra-high-resolution 6K-8K productions, the Cine 40mm T1.5 FF features a 180-degree focus rotation, and is available in EF, E and PL mounts with lens support foot and cap included. The first lens that was designed and developed for the cinema use rather than converting a still photography lens into a cine lens its focal length has become an essential part of a typical cine prime set. By adding this lens to the Sigma Cine offering, its cine prime set can now satisfy all the demands of professional cinematographers.

EF and E-mounts available

The continued development of the Cine lenses family illustrates Sigma’s commitment to the cine market – by always listening to its customers and what their needs are, and now even more than ever with the fully operational Sigma Burbank showcase facility, Sigma strives to develop new products based on that customer feedback.

As usual for Sigma, the Mount Conversion Service allows users to convert their lenses to and from EF and E-mounts (charges apply). If the camera system changes, it is possible to simply convert the mount system to continue using the high-performance Sigma lenses. The Sigma USB Dock allows the user to connect the lens to a computer and update firmware, while the Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 allows users to enjoy the high performance of Sigma’s Canon EF mount interchangeable lenses with the Sony E-mount camera body.

Also introduced this month, the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports announced at Photokina is the new flagship large-aperture telephoto zoom, and completes the Sigma F2.8 zoom trio, including the award-winning 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art wide-angle zoom and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art modern workhorse zoom – the essential tools for professional photographers.

A lens for sports and action

The new lens will begin shipping in Canon mount in late December for $1499.00, meaning it may not be available in time to be given someone as a Christmas gift… but for a gift like this I believe any photographer will be willing to wait a couple of days more.

The advanced optical formula delivers the renowned Sigma Art image quality inside the rugged, weatherproof build of a Sports lens. The sturdy yet lightweight design and, says Sigma, exceptional handling, makes the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 Sports lens an essential reference for professional photographers and advanced amateurs looking to expand their artistic expression in an action setting. The lens incorporates Intelligent OS with an acceleration sensor and the latest algorithm capable of panning in all directions. This algorithm, alongside high-speed AF and HSM, allows photographers to capture instantaneous photography movement, an absolute necessity for the best sports and action lenses.

The Big Three Zooms

As Jim Koepnick, a leading aviation photographer and a Sigma Pro, states, “There are three lenses a working professional photographer always wants in his or her camera bag – a wide zoom, a medium zoom and a telephoto zoom. All of professional quality and F2.8 brightness. We call it the must-have trio. With those three lenses you can handle just about any job a client throws at you. The trio in my camera bag has just been updated in a most professional way. I’ve just added the new Sigma 70-200 F2.8 Sport lens. For my type of photography, which includes action, commercial and photojournalism, this lens will get the majority of my use. Putting it to work the last few days, the Sigma 70-200 F2.8 Sport lens delivered in every case with professional caliber results.”

The Big Three Zooms, as many will sometimes refer to the trio, offer wide coverage of the focal range, F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range and extreme durability. Together, these lenses from Sigma produce maximum performance in various scenarios, including scouting filming locations or overseas reporting assignments.