SIGMA announces fp L 61-megapixel mirrorless camera

Built with the same dimensions as the currently-available SIGMA fp, the new fp L camera offers a high-resolution image sensor, an improved hybrid autofocus system, and several new in-camera features.

SIGMA Corporation introduces the SIGMA fp L, the world’s smallest and lightest 61-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera, and adds a EVF-11 Electronic Viewfinder to the pack.

Breaking down ideas of camera-centric hierarchies and categories, SIGMA makes a point of questioning what the genuine value of a camera is. What is essential to photographers? How can we make a camera that not merely meets the need, but makes your life more fulfilling and fun? SIGMA fp development concepts and its three keys are back and the result is the SIGMA fp L, the world’s smallest and lightest 61-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera.

Built with the same dimensions and rigorous attention to detail as the currently available SIGMA fp, this new camera offers a high-resolution image sensor, an improved hybrid autofocus system, continuous power capability, and several additional in-camera features that make it an exceptional tool for demanding photographers and video creators.

“The SIGMA fp is one of the most innovative cameras available today, and the new fp L brings even more to the table,” says SIGMA America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. “It offers incredibly high resolution in an extremely small body, compatibility with an extensive library of lenses, limitless customizability, and the rock-solid build quality that professionals have come to expect from SIGMA.”

Seamless STILL / CINE switch

SIGMA Corporation’s CEO, Kazuto Yamaki announced the launch of the “SIGMA fp L,” a new member of the SIGMA fp series of the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame digital single-lens mirrorless cameras, equipped with a full-frame Bayer sensor with approximately 61 effective megapixels. And thanks to this 61MP image sensor, the SIGMA fp L boasts outstanding resolving power, while remaining true to the SIGMA fp development concepts, namely the “world’s smallest and lightest pocketable full-frame camera,” “seamless STILL / CINE switch,” and “excellent customizability and scalability.”

With an excellent crop zoom that capitalizes on its ample megapixels, it offers users levels of image quality and creative range that are only possible with an ultra-high pixel camera. It also comes with an array of new features and accessories, which will make shooting more user friendly, including hybrid autofocus (AF) that combines contrast- and phase-detection, and USB charging while the camera is on. A new optional external electronic viewfinder EVF-11 will be available with the camera’s introduction.

An attachment you’ve been waiting for arrives now: the external electronic viewfinder EVF-11 (optional) designed exclusively for use with the SIGMA fp series. With its 0.5 inch, approx. 3.68 M dots OLED panel, this high-resolution, high-luminance viewfinder will make you feel immersed in your photography experience more thoroughly than ever.

With the new SIGMA fp L, SIGMA presents you another option in the fp series, which offers a joy of taking pictures with just the features that you truly need—nothing more, nothing less.

Price and availabitlity

The fp, the series’ concept model, is now joined by the fp L that takes full advantage of high-resolution, giving the world’s smallest and lightest “pocketable full-frame” lineup a boost. In addition to images with fine details, the fp L is capable of creating images that are high-definition and rich in color, thanks to its ultra-high pixel count and SIGMA’s experience in developing cameras with a Foveon sensor, are renowned for both the exceptional resolving power and nuanced color gradients due to the unique nature of the X3 sensor. Furthermore, for its image quality that are in principle free of color artifacts, the Foveon sensor legacy was also behind the decision that the fp L should have a low-pass filter to reduce moiré to minimum levels. The use of a low-pass filter was a choice that made sense for a camera with an ample megapixels such as the SIGMA fp L.

The SIGMA fp L starts at $2,499 in the US (camera body only). A bundle including the new EVF-11 electronic viewfinder will also be available at launch for $2,999. The EVF-11 – which provides a crystal-clear view of users’ compositions – will be compatible with both the fp L and fp (with a firmware update), and is priced separately at $699.

The SIGMA fp L and the SIGMA EVF-11 Electronic Viewfinder are expected to be available at SIGMA authorized dealers in mid-April 2021.