Shutterstock: footage library now available for mobile users

As mobile video advertising grows so do the ways to access footage and create content. That’s the reasoning behind Shutterstock’s decision to make its library available directly from a smartphone.

Jose Antunes April 04, 2020

Now you can search, save, and license over 17 million videos on-the-go from your smartphone, iOS or Android, with Shutterstock mobile apps.

Creators using the new smartphone application from Shutterstock can now search, save, and license over 17 million videos on-the-go with, as the company’s announced its footage offering is now available for license on the customer iOS and Android applications in SD, HD, and 4K. With over 17 million videos in the collection, searching, saving and licensing footage content allows customers to create engaging video content from a mobile or tablet device.

Mobile video advertising is growing at a rapid pace. According to eMarketer, mobile video ad spending in the US will increase by 24.6% to $28.52 billion in 2020. Whether it’s a social media manager creating a video ad or a creative director building a footage collection on their commute, the Shutterstock app now supports a mobile-only workflow for footage content creators.

Proprietary Shutterstock technology

“As consumers spend more and more time on their devices, marketers are adapting their strategies to reach them there. As a result, we’ve seen many customers transition to mobile-only campaign creation and execution,” said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. “This update enables a new generation of producers and content creators to access footage in seconds to quickly and easily create on-the-go – perhaps while on location. We are committed to continuously innovating our products and streamlining the creative process as the needs of our customers continue to evolve.”

The mobile app browsing experience also includes the computer-vision powered discovery tool, Visually Similar Video, to help users surface more content that looks similar to a selected clip. This proprietary Shutterstock technology relies on pixel data within images – rather than metadata collected through keywords and tagging – to help identify and surface relevant content.

Follow the links to explore Shutterstock’s footage offering on the customer application for iOS and for Android.


Jose Antunes
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

